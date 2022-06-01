ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Enemies in our own community’: Children of Kashmiri counterinsurgents face their own battles

By Aliya Bashir
Faisal Fayaz was just 10 months old when his father was killed by a landmine in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in the winter of 2000. Like several thousand other Kashmiri men, Fayaz Ahmad Mir had spent years as a counterinsurgent – working alongside Indian authorities to fight Kashmiri militants battling for...

