‘Enemies in our own community’: Children of Kashmiri counterinsurgents face their own battles

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Outrage, sadness at killing of Palestinian journalist. Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh will be buried in her home city of Jerusalem on 13 May (after the Cheat Sheet goes to press), the day after she received state honours in Ramallah. Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in attendance alongside thousands of mourners, laid the blame for the iconic newswoman’s killing – during an Israeli army raid on 11 May in the occupied West Bank – squarely at Israel’s feet, saying it was “fully responsible” for her death. Eyewitnesses say Abu Akleh was wearing a vest clearly marked “PRESS”, and Israeli forces shot her nonetheless. Another Palestinian journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, was shot in the back and is in a stable condition. Israeli officials first said Abu Akleh was “likely” to have been killed by “indiscriminate fire” from Palestinian militants, but later said both sides had been firing. They added that a joint investigation (ruled out by the PA, and the efficacy and honesty of which is questioned by rights group B’Tselem) would be needed to determine what really happened. Abu Akleh’s death comes at a time of escalating tensions and violence, and around the one year anniversary of last year’s devastating Gaza war: Two Palestinian attackers killed three Israelis in an axe and knife attack on 5 May. Starting in March, a string of similar deadly attacks on Israelis have corresponded with lethal Israeli military raids in places like Jenin, where Abu Akleh was doing her dangerous job, as she had for decades, when she was killed.

WORLD ・ 21 DAYS AGO