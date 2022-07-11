ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Madden NFL 23 Cover Star is None Other Than John Madden

By Max Mallow
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EA Sports revealed the late John Madden...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 FUT Hero Shapeshifters Upgrade: How to Complete

FIFA 22 Hero Shapeshifters Upgrade SBC went live July 13 during Shapeshifters Team 4 giving fans a guaranteed pack containing a Hero Shapeshifter. EA Sports has released four Shapeshifters teams during the promotion and included Heroes in the latter half of the event. These new FUT Hero cards replaced base Heroes in packs changing not only their positions, but also the leagues they were originally attached to.
MLS
DBLTAP

When Does League of Legends Patch 12.14 Release?

The most recent League of Legends Patch is 12.13 which will be released on July 13 2022, a week after its original release date. Patch 12.13 will feature half of the Star Guardian skins and other champion buffs. The rest of the skins will be seen in patch 12.14 along with changes to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

VCT Pros Explain What the Most OP Ultimate Ability is in Valorant

Valorant is a game where Ultimate Abilities tremendously impact the course of maps. From the classic Sage Resurrection to the lockdown Viper's Pit, Ultimate Abilities are the greatest aces that players can hold up their sleeves. Now that Valorant has reached its two-year mark, as well as an Agent pool...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

FIFA 22 FUTTIES: Reece James and Mason Mount Dynamic Duo Objective Leaked

FUTTIES is the next promo coming to FIFA 22. The annual promotion brings daily SBCs and objectives to the game with fan-favorite players receiving huge upgrades. Leaks have already surfaced showcasing cards that we can see in the upcoming FUT promo. The latest leak is a dual objective set, featuring the young Chelsea duo of Mason Mount and Reece James.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea Sports#American Football
DBLTAP

Will There be an NBA 2K23 Demo?

Now that NBA 2K23 is officially available for pre-order, complete with confirmed various editions and cover athletes, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering when the earliest possible moment to play the game will be. Here's a breakdown of whether or not there will be an NBA 2K23 demo.
NBA
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Twitch Rivals: Teams, How to Watch

Overwatch 2 will play host to an LGBTQ+ Pride-themed Twitch Rivals tournament Tuesday, July 12. Why host the event two weeks after the end of Pride month? Unclear. But the tournament, being held in support of The Trevor Project, offers $250,000 in total prizing for the charities of the competitors' choosing.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Shadow Isles Clash Explained

Week 1 of the Shadow Isles Cup ended on July 10 2022, but do not worry if you missed it because there is still Week 2 left. Lock-in for Week 2 of Shadow Isles Clash begins on July 18 2022, and the tournament will take place from July 23 to July 24 2022. Here is a guide on what Shadow Isles Clash is and what you need to know if you plan on competing.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
DBLTAP

Ranked Mode Coming to Warzone

It's taken years, but finally, a ranked game mode is headed to Call of Duty Warzone. Warzone has been a fan favorite game from the beginning. But one thing it has always lacked was a ranked game mode. Warzone has lost some popularity over the years to games like Apex...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Doublelift Suspended from Co-Streaming LCS

League of Legends streamer and former pro Yiliang "Peter" "Doublelift" Peng has been suspended from co-streaming the League of Legends Championship Series, he revealed Thursday. The suspension is to last through the upcoming week of matches. Speaking on a recent livestream, Doublelift said Riot Games handed down the suspension after...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

New Warzone Stim Glitch is Breaking the Game Again

Glitches and bugs have plagued Call of Duty: Warzone often over the past few years, some more game-breaking than others. One glitch that has surfaced multiple times is the stim glitch, allowing players to extend their lives when with self-healing. The glitch has appeared multiple times in Warzone, and it...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

MLB The Show 22 July 15 Roster Update: 5 Diamond Predictions

After taking an extra week between roster updates, MLB The Show 22 will have new changes coming tomorrow. Typically, roster updates take place every other Friday. But between now and the last roster update, an extra week has been added. In our last predictions, we guessed two out of the...
MLB
DBLTAP

NBA 2K23 Shot Meter Apparently Leaked

It appears NBA 2K23 is set to introduce another new shot meter. As longtime fans of the NBA 2K series can attest to, one of the most commonly changed features that 2K and Visual Concepts cook up between installments is the shot meter. Thanks to recent leaks of what appears to be early access gameplay, it seems the NBA 2K23 shot meter has already been revealed.
NBA
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy