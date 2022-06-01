Please Join Mayor Jane Castor and Dr. Charles Lockwood for a Facebook Live Discussion on COVID-19 Numbers and Prevention
Mayor Jane Castor and Dr. Charles Lockwood, Senior Vice President of USF Health and Dean of the Morsani College of Medicine, invite the public to tune in to a Facebook Live discussion on the latest on rising COVID-19 case numbers in Hillsborough County.
Topics will likely include the importance of being vaccinated and boosted, how to get a supply of home test kits from the government, local testing opportunities, and the importance of masking in crowds as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19. Please feel free to tune in at 10:00 a.m. on the City of Tampa Facebook Page, at facebook.com/cityoftampa.
