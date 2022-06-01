ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Please Join Mayor Jane Castor and Dr. Charles Lockwood for a Facebook Live Discussion on COVID-19 Numbers and Prevention

Tampa, Florida
Tampa, Florida
 2 days ago

Mayor Jane Castor and Dr. Charles Lockwood, Senior Vice President of USF Health and Dean of the Morsani College of Medicine, invite the public to tune in to a Facebook Live discussion on the latest on rising COVID-19 case numbers in Hillsborough County.

Topics will likely include the importance of being vaccinated and boosted, how to get a supply of home test kits from the government, local testing opportunities, and the importance of masking in crowds as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19. Please feel free to tune in at 10:00 a.m. on the City of Tampa Facebook Page, at facebook.com/cityoftampa.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Lauren Rozyla

City of Tampa Media Relations Manager

813-326-5487 (call or text)

lauren.rozyla@tampagov.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Castor
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida

88
Followers
354
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa (US: /ˈtæmpə/) is a major city that serves as the county seat of Hillsborough County, Florida, United States. It is on the west coast of Florida on Tampa Bay, near the Gulf of Mexico. Tampa is the largest city in the Tampa Bay area. With an estimated population of 399,700 in 2019, Tampa is the 48th most-populous city in the U.S. and the third-largest city in Florida after Miami and Jacksonville. The bay's port is the largest in the state, near downtown's Channel District. Bayshore Boulevard runs along the bay and is east of the historic Hyde Park neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Community Policy