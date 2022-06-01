ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midfield, AL

Para summer camps return

 2 days ago

David Carr from Midfield, AL is skill level 3 player in pool and yet recently Carr won the APA...

Midfield, AL
Alabama Sports
David Carr from Midfield, AL is skill level 3 player in pool and yet recently Carr won the APA Wheelchair Championship in Las Vegas. Carr was paralyzed in a bizarre accident in July of 2016. While battling depression Carr found an outlet in shooting pool and he got hooked. This is his story to tell.
MIDFIELD, AL
