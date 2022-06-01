Para summer camps return

Can we get a round of applause for David Carr, the winner of the 2022 Wheelchair Championship hosted by the American Poolplayers Association? Recently, David Carr—a Skill Level 3 player—won against a Skill Level 5 player at the tournament in Las Vegas. Keep reading to learn more. An...
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re a dog lover or a music lover, you’re in luck. The annual Grateful Dog Music Festival returns to the Pee Dee this weekend. The event raises money for three of the region’s Humane Societies. The festival raised more than $30,000 last year to help animals in need. Organizers hope […]
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham family woke up to the sounds of bullets hitting their house on June 3. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but they’re now left with many unanswered questions. Betty Cody has been living at the home in North Birmingham for more than two decades...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A farm in Cullman needs your help saving injured ducks from Sportsman Lake. Judy Snead didn’t think life could get any busier running her petting zoo, Snead’s Farmhouse. Then she started helping injured ducks. “I went from not having a full time job, to...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Randy Owen said goodbye to his mother this week. The band announced on social media that Randy’s mother, Martha Owen, “left for heaven.” She died on Thursday morning, June 2, 2022. The band rescheduled shows in Virginia and North Carolina. Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Brighter lights will be shining this season at Legion Field Stadium in Birmingham. Crews showed off the newly installed LED lights Thursday morning. The June 3 inaugural USFL game under the new lights will see the Pittsburgh Maulers challenge the New Jersey Generals. Subscribe to our...
David Carr from Midfield, AL is skill level 3 player in pool and yet recently Carr won the APA Wheelchair Championship in Las Vegas. Carr was paralyzed in a bizarre accident in July of 2016. While battling depression Carr found an outlet in shooting pool and he got hooked. This is his story to tell.
Live Music, Fire Dancers and Fireworks Are A Few Of The Affordable Entertainment Options For Families. Summer 2022 is kicking off with a bang at both Broadway at the Beach and Barefoot Landing. Spend every summer night with options like strolling entertainers, street performers, live bands and fireworks. There’s plenty of time to enjoy free family-friendly entertainment at Myrtle Beach’s epicenter of fun and North Myrtle Beach’s only waterway shopping, dining and entertainment destination!
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many fans are already in the city for the Garth Brooks concert Saturday, June 4 at Protective Stadium. It’s a sold out show and officials are expecting 50 thousand people. Parking lots downtown open up at 7:00 a.m. and that’s because stadium crews want you to get downtown early.
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jerry Clifton never really intended to become known as a restorer of old buildings but when he discovered what he now calls The Lofts on Gault in Downtown Fort Payne it seemed as if it was meant to be. Take a trip up the old stairs into a building being given new life.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - County music superstar Garth Brooks will be the first performer to ever play at Protective Stadium Saturday night, but first we learned what he expects from the crowd. “My job as an entertainer is to pit them against each other and.. then that starts to becomes...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - One Alabama basketball player is honoring the victims of the mass shooting in Buffalo in a special way. Dominick Welch will wear number 10 for the Crimson Tide this season, to honor the ten victims who died in the Tops supermarket attack. Welch, who is a...
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - A family is trying to recover after losing a loved one while vacationing in North Carolina over Memorial Day weekend. WECT reports Jacob Martin, 36, was visiting Oak Island with his family when suddenly their weekend trip took a tragic turn. Oak Island Water...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry nonprofit is returning just in time to beat the summer heat. Project Cool Breeze, a program that provides AC units and fans to seniors in need, is now accepting applications. The organization is also asking for donations to keep the Lowcountry cool. You can...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new snakebite program at UAB aims to provide better long term treatment of venomous bites, as well as gain a better understanding of effects from a snakebite. According to UAB, only about five people die per year from snakebite in America. But what about the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A gold pocket watch belonging to the captain of the sunken Hunley will be on display starting this weekend, according to Friends of the Hunley. The Hunley was the world's first successful combat submarine in 1864, but vanished at sea. It was lost for...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police arrested a man for assaulting an employee and causing damage to property in an attempt to shoplift from a James Island drug store. According to a report obtained by News 2, police on Wednesday responded to a CVS on James Island after an employee and store manager witnessed Roderick […]
A teenager was injured in a shooting the night of June 2 near Martin Park on Charleston's East Side. Charleston police were alerted that an 18-year-old man was being treated at the Medical University of South Carolina for a gunshot wound to the foot, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said. The teenager...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham residents are on high alert for a pack of dogs, reportedly terrorizing and killing cats in the city. Three dogs have been spotted on numerous occasions for several days, traveling together where dead pet cats are found. The dogs are described as a golden lab, a brown/orange mut, and a dark brown/black dog.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The beginning of summer also means the start of a long-running tradition for many communities, summer camp. PARA day camps, ran by the Tuscaloosa Parks and Recreation Authority, officially opened for the first day for summer on Tuesday. WBRC got a chance to see some of...
