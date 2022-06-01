ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Please Join Mayor Jane Castor, Community Partners for LGBT Flag Raising

Community members, City of Tampa employees, and media members are invited to join Mayor Jane Castor, Equality Florida, and the Tampa Bay LGBT Chamber for an LGBT flag-raising ceremony to celebrate and recognize the importance of Pride Month in our community. Pride Month runs through the entire month of June and is dedicated to the uplifting of LGBT voices, a celebration of LGBT culture, and the support of LGBT rights.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place today, Wednesday, June 1, at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Franklin and Kennedy Blvd, facing Old City Hall (315 E. Kennedy Blvd.)

The City of Tampa, Old City Hall, and the Tampa Riverwalk will also be lit up in rainbow colors at sunset on June 1 to commemorate the start of Pride Month.

For a listing of pride celebrations in Tampa, please visit tampa.gov/calendar.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Lauren Rozyla

City of Tampa Media Relations Manager

813-326-5487 (call or text)

lauren.rozyla@tampagov.net

