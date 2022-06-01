ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Paint Your Own Pottery @ I Made This! Pottery Studio

downtownfrederick.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStart your summer having fun painting pottery, with...

downtownfrederick.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How to turn squishy tomatoes into delicious jam - recipe

‘So how, exactly, does throwing away cauliflower leaves or a pack of squishy tomatoes contribute to global warming?” asks Lindsey Harrad in her new book, Living Plantfully. “The link is more direct than you might expect. Global food waste alone is responsible for 8-10% of all greenhouse gas emissions.”
RECIPES
Waterloo Journal

“He’d been hidden for 70 to 80 years, I thought he deserved to be seen and studied”, Art collector thought the old and worn sculpture was a good find when she bought it for $35, but had no idea it was an ancient piece of artwork

As we all know by now, going to thrift stores can be a fun shopping experience. It’s a good way to save money by buying secondhand or even picking up retro items. This lucky woman got the thrift discovery of a lifetime, after picking up a piece of art that turned out to be an ancient Roman portrait 2,000 years old. “In the sunlight, it looked like something that could be very, very special.” the woman said.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy