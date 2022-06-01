2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid: More Power And Better Mileage

The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will look much like the regular gas-powered version, but it gets new front-end styling and more trim levels, including the sporty-looking XSE. Toyota

Toyota is growing its Corolla Cross range of models by adding a hybrid version of its newest small crossover for 2023.

Based on the well-known sedan, Toyota launched the Corolla Cross SUV as a gasoline-only vehicle last year, slotting between the C-HR and RAV4. Now it is following the same strategy used for nearly its entire lineup by coming out with a hybrid version.

Unlike the front- or all-wheel drive (AWD) regular ‘Cross, the hybrid will be AWD only. The electric and gasoline powertrain will produce up to 194 horsepower and provide an estimated 37 mpg in combined city and highway driving.

That’s 25 more horsepower and 7 mpg better than the AWD gas equivalent, so it’s no surprise that Toyota says it will have considerably more pep in its step, with a zero-to-60 time of 8 seconds. That’s definitely faster than what Forbes Wheels encountered in our recent test of a gas-powered model.

Like the regular Corolla Cross, the hybrid will be built in Huntsville, Ala., at a facility Toyota shares with Mazda. The automaker says it has the capacity to build about 150,000 Corolla Crosses annually.

The interior doesn’t look much different either, but the 2023 model will get the new Toyota Multimedia System, with additional functions and an improved display from the gas-only 2022 versions. Toyota

Toyota is waiting to announce pricing until closer to when the new model goes on sale this fall but plans to sell the 2023 Corolla Cross hybrid in five grades: S, SE, LE, XSE and XLE. Of these only two grades are shared with the gas-only model, telegraphing a wider array of features and price points.

The S and SE grades will come standard with 17-inch Alloy wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen, a sport-tuned suspension, LED head and tail lamps and smart key access. The SE has a few more amenities over the S, including privacy glass, roof rails and paddle shifters. It also gets extra safety features, such as blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts.

The XSE grade will be marketed as the Corolla Cross Hybrid’s sportiest offering. It comes with standard 18-inch alloy wheels, premium LED headlamps, taillamps and fog lamps. It also heated front seats and a power driver’s seat.

There are many color options depending on the trim. The SE and XSE grades four two-tone combinations all matched to a black roof. They include Sonic Silver, Barcelona Red, Blue Crush Metallic and Acidic Blast. The single colors include Sonic Silver Metallic, Jet Black Mica, Barcelona Red Metallic, Cypress, Blue Crush Metallic. There’s also Wind Chill Pearl for a $425 upcharge.

We don’t have cargo volume specs yet, but the Hybrid Corolla Cross appears to hold pretty much the same amount of cargo that the gas-only version does. It’s a bit less overall than rivals like the Chevy Trailblazer , but very few of them offer Hybrids. Toyota

The interior follows the same pattern as the other vehicles in the Corolla family. The higher grades have an optional power moonroof and single- or dual-zone automatic climate control. Heating and air conditioning vents for rear-seat passengers are a standard feature.

All of the Corolla Cross Hybrid trims have the new Toyota Multimedia System as the infotainment system. It follows a verbal “hey Toyota” command to set navigation and other functions. The hybrid also has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and USB-C charge ports for charging devices. The Corolla Cross has available Wi-Fi connectivity for up to five devices for a subscription fee.

Like Toyota’s other newest models, the Corolla Cross Hybrid has an extensive suite of automated safety features. It has forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, a pedestrian detection system, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control and rear cross-traffic alert.

The 2023 Corolla Cross Hybrid will come with a 36-month, 36,000-mile warranty for all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Hybrid-related components that require repairs to correct defects in materials or workmanship are covered for eight years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The hybrid battery is covered for 10 years or 150,000 miles, whichever comes first, and is transferable across ownership. Toyota also includes routine maintenance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, and two years of roadside assistance with unlimited mileage.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid goes on sale this fall, with more detailed pricing information to arrive later this summer. Although aimed at mileage-minded buyers, like the Hyundai Tucson hybrid the gasoline-electric Corolla Cross will offer superior performance to the original version and better mileage, which seems like a winning combination.