Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Harper. “Harper is a very playful 4-year-old girl who loves her toys, dog friends and treats! She is house-trained and crate-trained. She really flourishes when she has a doggie friend, so we are looking for a home with another dog looking for a friend.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO