Man, child is dead after being shot multiple times while sitting in a car on Carver Street

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday night in two different parts of Northeast Baltimore within a 45-minute span.
#BREAKING UPDATE: Baltimore Police confirm two men died: an 18-year old & a 22-year old.
Two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries: an 18-year old and a 23-year old @wjz pic.twitter.com/CdqQDFaG0D
— Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) June 8, 2022
Four people were shot—two 18-year-old men, a 22-year-old man, and 23-year-old man—in the 5500 block of Plainfield Avenue at 6:29 p.m., police said.
An 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were taken to a local hospital with...
