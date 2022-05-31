Ambassador Caffery Traffic Projects Highlight Early June Closures

Brandon Comeaux

It’s another summer of traffic closures in Lafayette and Ambassador Caffery Parkway is taking center stage.

The heavily-traveled roadway has several parts of it under construction and, as the summer months begin, you can only expect to see more roadwork being done on it.

Ambassador Caffery Sign, google street view

What’s Happening On Ambassador Caffery Now?

In addition to the Dulles Drive Widening Project that began over a month ago and is still causing traffic build-ups daily, there are other areas of the roadway that you need to be aware are undergoing construction.

Ambassador Caffery Between Youngsville Highway and US 90

DAILY, Ambassador Caffery is being reduced to one lane in BOTH DIRECTIONS from now until Friday, June 17th. Work is happening from 9 AM to 3 PM and 8 PM to 6 AM as crews saw cut for the construction of turn lanes. There are no detours.

Ambassador Caffery between Chemin Metairie and Youngsville Highway, google street view

Ambassador Caffery Between Bonin Road and Chemin Metairie

The northbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery 1 mile west of the Youngsville Highway will be closed from 9 AM to 3 PM on Friday, June 3rd. This will allow crews to apply striping to the right turn lane. There will be no detours.

Ambassador at Vermilion River Bridge, google street view

Ambassador Caffery From Old Camp Road to the Vermilion River Bridge

The northbound outside travel lane will be closed beginning at 8 PM on Friday, June 3rd until 6 AM on Monday as crews perform necessary corrective work associated with concrete pavement patching. There will be no detour.

Ambassador at Robley, google street view

Ambassador Caffery From Ridge Road to Robley Drive

The southbound outside lane will be closed beginning at 8 PM on Friday, June 3rd until 6 AM on Monday as crews perform necessary corrective work associated with concrete pavement patching. There will be no detour.

Google

Johnston Street J-Turns Project

As the Johnston Street J-Turns Project continues, you need to be aware of the following closures for this week:

There will be nightly lane closures on the inside lane of Johnston Street NORTHBOUND from South City Parkway to Ambassador Caffery beginning Tuesday, May 31st at 7:30 PM until Friday, June 3rd at 6 AM.

There will be nightly lane closures on the inside lane of Johnston Street SOUTHBOUND from Ridge Road to Duhon Road beginning Tuesday, May 31st at 7:30 PM until Friday, June 3rd at 6 AM.

Johnston Street at Southcity Parkway/Duhon Road Intersection, google street view

Both lane closure will allow crews to perform asphalt saw cutting to remove the existing crossovers to be able install proposed J-Turns.

google maps

Don’t Forget About The Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

There will be alternating lane closures on I-10 in BOTH DIRECTIONS this week as DOTD work crews perform a sweeping operation on the following nights:

Wednesday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. until Thursday, June 2 at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Thursday, June 2 at 8:00 p.m. until Friday, June 3 at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

