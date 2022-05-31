ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Ambassador Caffery Traffic Projects Highlight Early June Closures

By Brandon Comeaux
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NiHKS_0fwy5kHg00
Brandon Comeaux

It’s another summer of traffic closures in Lafayette and Ambassador Caffery Parkway is taking center stage.

The heavily-traveled roadway has several parts of it under construction and, as the summer months begin, you can only expect to see more roadwork being done on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tK842_0fwy5kHg00
Ambassador Caffery Sign, google street view

What’s Happening On Ambassador Caffery Now?

In addition to the Dulles Drive Widening Project that began over a month ago and is still causing traffic build-ups daily, there are other areas of the roadway that you need to be aware are undergoing construction.

Ambassador Caffery Between Youngsville Highway and US 90

  • DAILY, Ambassador Caffery is being reduced to one lane in BOTH DIRECTIONS from now until Friday, June 17th. Work is happening from 9 AM to 3 PM and 8 PM to 6 AM as crews saw cut for the construction of turn lanes. There are no detours.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKps6_0fwy5kHg00
Ambassador Caffery between Chemin Metairie and Youngsville Highway, google street view

Ambassador Caffery Between Bonin Road and Chemin Metairie

  • The northbound outside lane of Ambassador Caffery 1 mile west of the Youngsville Highway will be closed from 9 AM to 3 PM on Friday, June 3rd. This will allow crews to apply striping to the right turn lane. There will be no detours.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KClXh_0fwy5kHg00
Ambassador at Vermilion River Bridge, google street view

Ambassador Caffery From Old Camp Road to the Vermilion River Bridge

  • The northbound outside travel lane will be closed beginning at 8 PM on Friday, June 3rd until 6 AM on Monday as crews perform necessary corrective work associated with concrete pavement patching. There will be no detour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4TfG_0fwy5kHg00
Ambassador at Robley, google street view

Ambassador Caffery From Ridge Road to Robley Drive

  • The southbound outside lane will be closed beginning at 8 PM on Friday, June 3rd until 6 AM on Monday as crews perform necessary corrective work associated with concrete pavement patching. There will be no detour.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8eN7_0fwy5kHg00
Google

Johnston Street J-Turns Project

As the Johnston Street J-Turns Project continues, you need to be aware of the following closures for this week:

  • There will be nightly lane closures on the inside lane of Johnston Street NORTHBOUND from South City Parkway to Ambassador Caffery beginning Tuesday, May 31st at 7:30 PM until Friday, June 3rd at 6 AM.
  • There will be nightly lane closures on the inside lane of Johnston Street SOUTHBOUND from Ridge Road to Duhon Road beginning Tuesday, May 31st at 7:30 PM until Friday, June 3rd at 6 AM.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V2uAn_0fwy5kHg00
Johnston Street at Southcity Parkway/Duhon Road Intersection, google street view

Both lane closure will allow crews to perform asphalt saw cutting to remove the existing crossovers to be able install proposed J-Turns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WX0Ul_0fwy5kHg00
google maps

Don’t Forget About The Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

There will be alternating lane closures on I-10 in BOTH DIRECTIONS this week as DOTD work crews perform a sweeping operation on the following nights:

  • Wednesday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. until Thursday, June 2 at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.
  • Thursday, June 2 at 8:00 p.m. until Friday, June 3 at 6:00 a.m., weather permitting.

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

LiDAR Scanning for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project to Start June 13

LiDAR Scanning for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project to Start June 13. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced on June 2, 2022, that slow moving traffic may be encountered during non-peak hours along portions of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish beginning Monday, June 13, 2022, and continuing until Friday, June 17, 2022. As part of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project, this work will survey I-10. Crews will travel along the I-10 Calcasieu River bridge area in Lake Charles, as well as the surface streets near the bridge scanning this corridor with LiDAR technology (Mobile Light Detection and Ranging).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

Cargill to begin closure of Avery Island salt mine

Cargill says they will begin the process of closing the salt mine located on Avery Island in Iberia Parish prompting the closure of the mine and surrounding area. A spokesperson for Cargill tells KATC that the process will begin on June 6, 2022. The company will fill the mine with water. They say the move marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to safely close the oldest operating salt mine in the United States.
AVERY ISLAND, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued May 17-31

MEDICAL: 111 Medical Park Drive, description, new outpatient health facility for Compass Behavioral Center of Lafayette; applicant, Poche Prouet Associates; contractor, Southwest Contractors; $2.179 million. TOWER: 417 N. Buchanan St., description, additions to tower; applicant, Shawn Royer; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $40,000. APARTMENTS: 326 Guilbeau Road, description, stairwell repair; applicant,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Neighbors say new subdivision hurting their drainage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you go to the new Park Place Subdivision, off Southpark Road, and stand by the last row of houses on the west side, you can see the roofs of houses on Louisiana Avenue. The new houses sit higher and old houses sit lower. Even...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Lafayette, LA
Traffic
City
Lafayette, LA
whereyat.com

Louisiana's Cajun Boudin Trail

Fondly called "Cajun fast food," boudin is seasoned rice and pork stuffed into a sausage casing and steamed, smoked, or grilled. Easily one of the most unique foods found in Acadiana—otherwise known as South Louisiana—boudin has gone from being an obscure dish loved by locals and fastidious foodies to a country-wide phenomenon. Everyone wants boudin these days and it's easy to get with major brands like Manda and Savoie's distributing country-wide to supermarket chains like Safeway, Albertsons, and even Walmart. But the best way to enjoy authentic Cajun boudin is to go to the source.
LOUISIANA STATE
kadn.com

Vision For A More Colorful Community

New Iberia, La (KADN)- One painter had a vision that came true with just a slide of his paintbrush. as he looks back at the community he grew up with, he knows making a change with just a dash of paint could touch the community around him. Here in New...
NEW IBERIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Closures#Traffic Condition
houmatimes.com

Car crashes into Dominique’s Bistro on Main Street

At approximately 1:13pm on Thursday June 2, 2022, Houma Fire was dispatched to a vehicle which crashed into Dominique’s Bistro in the 8000 block of Main Street. Fire units arrived to find a single vehicle had crashed into a commercial building used as a restaurant, the single occupant of the vehicle had exited the vehicle and was uninjured. However, a couple of patrons inside the building did receive minor injuries as a result of the crash.
HOUMA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
99.9 KTDY

11 Must See Places in Acadiana

Lafayette, Louisiana is known for many things but one of the main things I love about this city is that is just a drive away from some of the coolest little towns around. If you are looking to explore over the summer then Lafayette is the best starting place for it.
LAFAYETTE, LA
365traveler.com

12 OUTSTANDING THINGS TO DO IN LAKE CHARLES, LA

Whether you’re visiting Lake Charles, LA for business or pleasure, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. This quaint town is on the picturesque Lake Charles coastline and is home to shops, restaurants, and attractions. From exploring the many parks and museums to enjoying the local cuisine, there’s something...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
thriveswla.com

Entrepreneurship Runs in the Family Brothers consider Lake Charles ideal for business

Entrepreneurship Runs in the Family Brothers consider Lake Charles ideal for business. Two brothers, both Lake Charles natives, are examples of the entrepreneurial spirit that is prevalent in Southwest Louisiana. Each one has his own business and their own path of how it came to be, but they share a passion for this area despite the challenges experienced from Mother Nature.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
99.9 KTDY

Baby Ducklings Rescued in Youngsville

Sometimes you need something that is going to make your day brighter and help you smile a bit. Well here is your reason to smile today!. Mayor Ken Ritter posted a video to his Facebook page of a family of baby ducklings being rescued from a drain. It seems that...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

DeRidder Man Killed in Accident Involving FedEx Truck

30-year old David J. Riley of DeRidder, LA, was killed Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in a two vehicle crash near the intersection of LA HWY 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish. Louisiana State Police Troopers preliminary investigation revealed a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck, driven by 21-year-old Taylor A. Maye of Lake Charles, LA, was traveling west on LA 12. For reasons still under investigation, Maye crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no-passing zone. At the same time, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 and was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy