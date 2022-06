BUFFALO -- Cutter Gauthier wasn't shy about adding his name to the mix of players who potentially could go No. 1 in the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft. "That's something you definitely dream about ... being the number one pick," said Gauthier, a left wing with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program Under-18 team. "There's not been many talks with my name in there, but I definitely think I could be in the conversation, for sure."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO