Attorney Kylie Brown Joins The Royal Law Firm

A couple presumed their house hunt had hit a dead end when the rural Connecticut home they were pursuing sold to another buyer. The wife was smitten with the listing’s interiors, particularly its blue-and-white sitting room where she could picture herself curled up on a chaise with a book. In search of a second home where multiple generations of their family could gather, the New York City-based couple extended their range to the coast and discovered a turn-of-the-20th-century Colonial cottage in the seaport town of Old Saybrook, Connecticut. It sat on the scenic peninsula of Saybrook Point in the heart of the North Cove Historic District, a stretch of homes built between 1700 and 1930 whose the architecture had been preserved to maintain the maritime history of the area. With the North Cove (a natural harbor) on one side and the Connecticut River on the other, the couple quickly understood their new home’s inherited name of “Point of View.”

