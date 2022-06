On May 26, 2022, Scott Allan Williams passed away at the age of 59 after a short battle with ALS. Scott was born on August 23, 1962 in Excelsior Springs, MO to F.L “Bugs” and Donna Williams. Scott graduated from Excelsior Springs High School, class of 1981. He attended the University of Missouri-Columbia and graduated in 1997 from William Jewell College with a Business Administration degree. He started Williams Appraisals in 1988. Scott loved music of all genres and was a frequent concert-goer. He was known to entertain his neighbors on the Fourth of July with a famously epic fireworks display. He adored his grandchildren. He loved cheering on his son Damen in basketball and football, especially when he won two state championships during his junior year.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO