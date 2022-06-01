ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Eight Sleep Pod Mattress Overview

By Iona Brannon
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight Sleep manufactures a smart mattress called the Eight Sleep Pod Pro that’s designed to be compatible with a smartphone app. The company says the Pod Pro is a step up from Eight Sleep’s Pod mattress. The Pod Pro can be upgraded to the Pod Pro Max, which retains all of...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

10 of the best mattress brands of 2022: Buyer’s guide

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The best mattress brands offer models that will suit a wide range of people, with a choice of materials, sizes, and firmness levels.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

The Saatva Classic Mattress (Actually) Got Rid of My Back Pain

Gotta be honest, folks: I slept on a three-inch foam roll for about 11 years, and I loved it. Not for any aesthetic reason or because I thought I was some sort of cool nomad, but because, my god, did sleeping on a hard, flat surface make my back feel good. However, my days of back-based bliss were numbered once my girlfriend moved in with me for a few months during the early days of the pandemic. (For some reason, she wasn’t a fan of feeling wooden slats digging into her back while she snoozed.) So, I begrudgingly switched to a cheapo spring mattress from a discount furniture store—since that was all I could afford at the time—and found that it brought big-time back pain and general malaise after a few weeks of (trying to) sleep on it.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Got a Bad Back? The Best Mattress Toppers for Back Pain May Improve Your Sleep

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. At the end of a long day, our beds can be a cozy sanctuary that we melt into for total relaxation. Unfortunately, that’s not a reality for many people. If you have an older mattress or one that’s not the right level of firmness, it can cause some serious back pain. Although we’d love to pin all our aches on a mattress, the reality is that many different factors can contribute to chronic...
HEALTH
Simplemost

People Are Loving This Cooling Mattress Topper On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Many people prefer to sleep in a cool environment. Since the human body’s temperature...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Homeless at the gates of Disney: Thousands are living in motels, encampments and even their cars - in the shadow of the 'Most Magical Place on Earth' amid soaring rent prices and post-pandemic unemployment

It's the 'Most Magical Place on Earth', where millions of families flock every year to have their dreams spun from fantasy to reality. But for thousands living in the shadow of Disney World near Kissimmee, Florida, life is far from a fairytale, and more like a nightmare of homelessness and uncertainty.
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress Company#Eight Sleep#Mattress Firm#The Pod Pro
Eater

FDA Says Strawberries From These Areas Are Linked to Multistate Hepatitis Outbreak

Strawberries bought by restaurants and shoppers in the last month or so probably need to go in the trash. On May 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement encouraging those who purchased organic strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB between March 5 and April 25 to throw out their fruit due to a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections. Cases in California, Minnesota, and areas of Canada have been linked to the strawberries so far. The FDA is joined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, plus state and local partners in the investigation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
marthastewart.com

Should You Wash Brand New Sheets Before You Sleep in Them?

After you grab a new set of sheets from the store, there's only one major thing left to do: Make your bed. There's a catch, though. Even though your brand-new bedding has never been used, you may want to think twice before smoothing them across your mattress; doing so could impact your health. Here, experts explain why washing your new sheets before you sleep on them is always the right call.
HOME & GARDEN
Family Handyman

10 Raised Bed Garden Ideas

From DIY projects to store-bought kits, use these raised bed garden ideas to take your garden to a new height!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
domino

Never Mind Its 500-Square-Foot Footprint—This Cottage Packs in the Charm With a Church Pew and Plants

When Ana Perez set out to decorate the tiny cottage situated in the backyard of her family’s Norfolk, England, home, she came up with a novel idea (literally). Rather than simply plucking out random items she liked, she imagined it belonged to a gardener. That explains the open shelves in the kitchen—reminiscent of a potting shed—the palette of terracotta browns and forest greens, the zinc-clad countertop, and the framed butterflies. “I tried to stay within that story to make it have that consistent feel,” says Perez, who, as an executive for an IT company by trade, is worlds removed from the property’s fictional resident.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching $200 Pillows for This 'Awesome' Set That Starts at Just $32

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter how you sleep, going to bed requires a few essentials, whether you need to curl up with a mug of tea or slip under a set of cooling bed sheets. But if you've determined that what you're working with is not enough, consider upgrading your pillows with the Ja Comforts Duck Feather and Down Bed Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy