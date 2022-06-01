ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Saatva Zenhaven Mattress Overview

By Maria McGinnis
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE U.S. News Memorial Sale: Take $400 OFF mattress orders of $1000+. Saatva launched in 2010 with the goal of selling mattresses online. Saatva makes both hybrid mattresses and latex mattresses. All of its mattress components and mattresses in the U.S. The Saatva Zenhaven Latex Mattress is an all-foam...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

10 of the best mattress brands of 2022: Buyer’s guide

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The best mattress brands offer models that will suit a wide range of people, with a choice of materials, sizes, and firmness levels.
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Amerisleep Mattress Overview

Founded in 2010, Amerisleep is a mattress company that sells American-made memory foam and hybrid mattresses. Many of its mattresses are made with a signature material called Bio-Pur, which is a plant-based spin on memory foam. Amerisleep has brick-and-mortar stores in Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and Texas where shoppers can try out Amerisleep mattresses before they buy them. Each Amerisleep mattress also comes with a 20-year warranty, which is 10 years longer than many mattress warranties currently on the market. To find out more, read about Amerisleep mattress below.
ARIZONA STATE
BGR.com

Major cheese recall: 92 cheeses were recalled and they’re dangerous to eat

Listeria monocytogenes continues to be a cause of concern, as the bacteria triggered another product recall, this time involving several cheese products from Paris Brothers. The company issued a recall for eight varieties of cheeses that were sold in several states under various brands. In total, 92 different kinds of cheese products across a wide range of brands and retailers are included in the recall.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress Firm#Organic Cotton#Chemicals#Memory Foam#U S News Memorial Sale#Gols
domino

And the Next It Kitchen Cabinet Material Is…

Beloved for its endless possible applications and cost-effectiveness, raw plywood has been making waves in the kitchen renovation space since at least 2019, when we dubbed it our material of the year. And while it isn’t going anywhere (see: the floor-to-ceiling birch cupboards in this London home), at Domino we like to speculate about the next big thing—even if it’s just swapping horizontally laid subway tile for vertical. Whether you’ve never been a fan of the surface or are simply looking for an upgrade, we asked five industry pros to give us their thoughts on what they think is up-and-coming for kitchen cabinets.
INTERIOR DESIGN
US News and World Report

Care Center Sued for $4.7M After Patient Leaves, Drowns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman is suing a memory care center outside Portland, Oregon, after her husband left the facility unknown to staff and drowned in a creek. Toufik “Tom” Tanous, 79, suffered from severe memory loss and had tried to leave at least twice before disappearing from the Hawthorne House care facility in Forest Grove around 8 p.m. on April 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit and a police report.
PORTLAND, OR
Vice

The Saatva Classic Mattress (Actually) Got Rid of My Back Pain

Gotta be honest, folks: I slept on a three-inch foam roll for about 11 years, and I loved it. Not for any aesthetic reason or because I thought I was some sort of cool nomad, but because, my god, did sleeping on a hard, flat surface make my back feel good. However, my days of back-based bliss were numbered once my girlfriend moved in with me for a few months during the early days of the pandemic. (For some reason, she wasn’t a fan of feeling wooden slats digging into her back while she snoozed.) So, I begrudgingly switched to a cheapo spring mattress from a discount furniture store—since that was all I could afford at the time—and found that it brought big-time back pain and general malaise after a few weeks of (trying to) sleep on it.
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

Hazardous Powder Sickens Georgia Warehouse Workers

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — One person was hospitalized Thursday and others were sickened by a possible hazardous materials release Thursday at a middle Georgia warehouse. Dublin Fire Chief Matthew Cutler tells local news outlets that firefighters were called to the Best Buy distribution center. More than 20 employees were complaining of irritation to their eyes, nose, and throat from an unknown powdered substance.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Independent

6 best eco-friendly laundry sheets that are kinder to the planet

Liquid laundry detergent might leave your clothes smelling and looking clean, but there are some downsides. Most come in plastic packaging, and with less than 10 per cent of plastic actually being recycled, the rest ends up in landfill, polluting our oceans or being burnt.So for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint, laundry sheets sound like a solid solution. The sheets dissolve in the washing machine, consist of natural ingredients and come in plastic-free (and often even compostable) packaging.But we’re wondering – as we do with more all-natural, eco-friendly cleaning products – whether they actually get the job done...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Announces $2.1 Billion to Strengthen Food System

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration announced on Wednesday more than $2.1 billion in funding to shore up weaknesses in the country's food supply system exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Near-record food prices have challenged governments around the world, and the Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

9 Signs You Should Stop Exercising Immediately

Exercise is good for you, but watch out for these warning signs. By now, surely everyone knows that exercise is good for the heart. "Regular, moderate exercise helps the heart by modifying the risk factors known to cause heart disease," says Dr. Jeff Tyler, an interventional and structural cardiologist with Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Orange County, California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
TechRadar

Layla Kapok Pillow review

The Layla Kapok Pillow is an excellent choice for side and back sleepers seeking an adjustable, medium firm pillow that can be made as shallow or as deep as needed (it comes with a bag of extra fill). We found it cool to sleep on, which helped reduce overheating. It feels soft and plush in the hand, but the downside is that we had to fluff ours regularly to regain the shape. The Layla Kapok isn't cheap either, but this is a well-made pillow available on a 120-night risk-free trial, so you'll have a few months to ensure its the right choice for your body type and sleep position.
ELECTRONICS
US News and World Report

Judge Invalidates St. Paul Employee Vaccine Mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge has invalidated a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for St. Paul’s unionized city employees. The Pioneer Press reported that Ramsey County Judge Leonardo Castro ruled Thursday that the city improperly imposed the mandate without negotiating with the employee unions. The judge called the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
US News and World Report

2 Boaters Fined for Getting Too Close to Orca Whales

SEATTLE (AP) — Two boaters accused of illegally approaching endangered Southern Resident killer whales in rented boats were fined for violating regulations that protect the whales, NOAA Fisheries said Wednesday. State and federal regulations require recreational boats to stay at least 300 yards (274 meters) to the sides of...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy