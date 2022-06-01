Saatva Zenhaven Mattress Overview

Gotta be honest, folks: I slept on a three-inch foam roll for about 11 years, and I loved it. Not for any aesthetic reason or because I thought I was some sort of cool nomad, but because, my god, did sleeping on a hard, flat surface make my back feel good. However, my days of back-based bliss were numbered once my girlfriend moved in with me for a few months during the early days of the pandemic. (For some reason, she wasn’t a fan of feeling wooden slats digging into her back while she snoozed.) So, I begrudgingly switched to a cheapo spring mattress from a discount furniture store—since that was all I could afford at the time—and found that it brought big-time back pain and general malaise after a few weeks of (trying to) sleep on it.

