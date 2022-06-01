ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Titan Mattress Overview

By Lester Black
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitan Mattress is a bed-in-the-box brand from Brooklyn Bedding that specializes in firm mattresses for heavier sleepers. Titan Mattress offers two mattresses: the Titan Firm and the Titan Luxe Hybrid, which includes a softer comfort layer. Both beds are hybrid mattresses with a core of coil springs surrounded by layers of...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Shaquille O’ Neal’s Credit Card Got Declined at Walmart for the ‘Biggest Purchase in Walmart History’

Click here to read the full article. Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but he’s not above dropping some major dollars at Walmart. That is if his credit card doesn’t get declined. A 2018 clip of Shaq recounting the story of an ill-fated Walmart shopping spree recently went viral yet again after “The Late Late Show” reposted the hilarious talk show moment on Instagram. In the clip — which is from an April 13, 2018 appearance on the show — Shaq recounts the story of his $70,000 Walmart shopping spree to host James Corden and guest Victoria Beckham, which he...
NBA
mansionglobal.com

A 26,000-Square-Foot Estate Offering Luxury and Privacy in Paradise Valley, Arizona

This seven-bedroom, 15-bathroom, 26,000-square-foot estate puts you in the heart of Paradise Valley. Built commercial grade with concrete and steel roof trusses, the two-level Tuscan-style home offers extreme security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estate. Distinguished by rows of grand columns, arches, groin vault hallways and other rich Italian...
REAL ESTATE
Vice

The Saatva Classic Mattress (Actually) Got Rid of My Back Pain

Gotta be honest, folks: I slept on a three-inch foam roll for about 11 years, and I loved it. Not for any aesthetic reason or because I thought I was some sort of cool nomad, but because, my god, did sleeping on a hard, flat surface make my back feel good. However, my days of back-based bliss were numbered once my girlfriend moved in with me for a few months during the early days of the pandemic. (For some reason, she wasn’t a fan of feeling wooden slats digging into her back while she snoozed.) So, I begrudgingly switched to a cheapo spring mattress from a discount furniture store—since that was all I could afford at the time—and found that it brought big-time back pain and general malaise after a few weeks of (trying to) sleep on it.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
US News and World Report

Hazardous Powder Sickens Georgia Warehouse Workers

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — One person was hospitalized Thursday and others were sickened by a possible hazardous materials release Thursday at a middle Georgia warehouse. Dublin Fire Chief Matthew Cutler tells local news outlets that firefighters were called to the Best Buy distribution center. More than 20 employees were complaining of irritation to their eyes, nose, and throat from an unknown powdered substance.
GEORGIA STATE
TechRadar

Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk review

The Secretlab Magnus Metal Desk wins the prize of the ultimate gaming desk, thanks to its 220-pound load capacity, magnetic modular design, and robust construction. It isn’t cheap, but it isn’t overly expensive either. And, it’s certainly a great value considering what you’re getting. Just be aware that you’ll have to pay more for the accessories, even the covetable desk mat.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress Company#Mattress Firm#Chemicals#The Titan Firm
MindBodyGreen

Sleep Sprays: What These Pillow Mists Do & Our Recommendations

Morning rituals are common for many, but different from person to person. Some people like to go for a morning stroll while others find peace in sipping a morning cup of joe. The same goes for evening routines, though they’re generally geared more toward relaxation and pre-sleep practices. For some, this means writing a few pages in a journal, meditating, or cleaning their space.
TechRadar

Layla Kapok Pillow review

The Layla Kapok Pillow is an excellent choice for side and back sleepers seeking an adjustable, medium firm pillow that can be made as shallow or as deep as needed (it comes with a bag of extra fill). We found it cool to sleep on, which helped reduce overheating. It feels soft and plush in the hand, but the downside is that we had to fluff ours regularly to regain the shape. The Layla Kapok isn't cheap either, but this is a well-made pillow available on a 120-night risk-free trial, so you'll have a few months to ensure its the right choice for your body type and sleep position.
ELECTRONICS
People

Traveling This Summer? Amazon's Best-Selling Luggage Set Is on Sale Now

When it comes to a smooth travel day, top-notch luggage is key. No one wants to deal with clunky wheels that slow you down when you're dragging your suitcase through the airport or bulky bags that are hard to lift and fit into overhead bins. Easy-to-maneuver, sleek suitcases make traveling way less stressful, and right now, Amazon's best-selling luggage set is on sale.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
thespruce.com

What Size Rug Should Go Under a King Bed?

Area rugs offer a slew of benefits stylistically and functionally. They provide an extra layer of comfort, texture, and color. They define areas of a room and make elements feel more cohesive. Plus, rugs are much easier to clean than wall to wall carpeting. In the bedroom, they are particularly covetable — no one likes cold floors right of bed, and area rugs provide a warm, soft landing for your feet.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy