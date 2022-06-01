ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud Mattress Overview

By Maria McGinnis
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial Offer: Take 30% off the Tempur-Cloud with code CLOUD30. Tempur-Pedic is one of the world’s largest bedding producers and Tempur-Pedic products have made the cut in our previous ratings of the Best Mattresses and Best Online Mattresses. The Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud is one of five mattresses offered by...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

10 of the best mattress brands of 2022: Buyer’s guide

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The best mattress brands offer models that will suit a wide range of people, with a choice of materials, sizes, and firmness levels.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

The Saatva Classic Mattress (Actually) Got Rid of My Back Pain

Gotta be honest, folks: I slept on a three-inch foam roll for about 11 years, and I loved it. Not for any aesthetic reason or because I thought I was some sort of cool nomad, but because, my god, did sleeping on a hard, flat surface make my back feel good. However, my days of back-based bliss were numbered once my girlfriend moved in with me for a few months during the early days of the pandemic. (For some reason, she wasn’t a fan of feeling wooden slats digging into her back while she snoozed.) So, I begrudgingly switched to a cheapo spring mattress from a discount furniture store—since that was all I could afford at the time—and found that it brought big-time back pain and general malaise after a few weeks of (trying to) sleep on it.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mattress Firm#Tempur Pedic#Memory Foam#The Tempur Cloud
BobVila

10 Rules to Follow When Buying Secondhand Furniture

Furniture is one of the best things to buy secondhand, but this is only true when you choose the right pieces. Taking your time to select high-quality furniture in good condition can help you furnish your home without spending too much money. However, if you don’t pay close attention to some key considerations, the secondhand furniture you choose may prove to be a waste of money—or, even worse, a health or safety hazard.
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

End of the three-piece suite! Homeowners are ditching 'outdated' living room decor such as drinks trolleys and inspirational wall quotes for corner sofas and sustainable furniture

Three-piece suites, drinks trolleys and inspirational wall quotes no longer feature in most of the stylish living rooms in Britain - and have been replaced by corner sofas, sustainable furniture and smart tech, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 adults identified what Britons think are the top 20...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
People

The Amazon Furniture Outlet's Memorial Day Sale Has Discounts as High as 76% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're hoping to do a bit of furniture shopping this Memorial Day weekend, you've come to the right place. Amazon just dropped hundreds of deals in its secret furniture outlet — and right now prices are up to a whopping 76 percent off.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching $200 Pillows for This 'Awesome' Set That Starts at Just $32

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. No matter how you sleep, going to bed requires a few essentials, whether you need to curl up with a mug of tea or slip under a set of cooling bed sheets. But if you've determined that what you're working with is not enough, consider upgrading your pillows with the Ja Comforts Duck Feather and Down Bed Pillows, which are currently on sale at Amazon.
SHOPPING
US News and World Report

Hazardous Powder Sickens Georgia Warehouse Workers

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — One person was hospitalized Thursday and others were sickened by a possible hazardous materials release Thursday at a middle Georgia warehouse. Dublin Fire Chief Matthew Cutler tells local news outlets that firefighters were called to the Best Buy distribution center. More than 20 employees were complaining of irritation to their eyes, nose, and throat from an unknown powdered substance.
GEORGIA STATE
Outdoor Life

The Best Camping Rocking Chairs of 2022

Camping rocking chairs provide an overlooked upgrade to your next camping trip. There are plenty of options that can remove that stale, stationary camping chair from your pack list. Sure, cheap collapsible chairs are typically lightweight and easy to pack, but they tend to break easily and rarely make it through a few camping seasons before you need to replace them. And how many times have you sat in one, only to fall through the bottom because the corner stitching gave out, or spilled a cold (or hot) beverage when the armrest busted and fell off the chair’s frame? For this review, I tested the best camping rocking chairs to see which ones provided the best comfort and packability no matter where your campsite takes you.
CARS
Simplemost

People Are Loving This Cooling Mattress Topper On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Many people prefer to sleep in a cool environment. Since the human body’s temperature...
SHOPPING
The Independent

6 best eco-friendly laundry sheets that are kinder to the planet

Liquid laundry detergent might leave your clothes smelling and looking clean, but there are some downsides. Most come in plastic packaging, and with less than 10 per cent of plastic actually being recycled, the rest ends up in landfill, polluting our oceans or being burnt.So for those looking to reduce their environmental footprint, laundry sheets sound like a solid solution. The sheets dissolve in the washing machine, consist of natural ingredients and come in plastic-free (and often even compostable) packaging.But we’re wondering – as we do with more all-natural, eco-friendly cleaning products – whether they actually get the job done...
ENVIRONMENT
MindBodyGreen

Sleep Sprays: What These Pillow Mists Do & Our Recommendations

Morning rituals are common for many, but different from person to person. Some people like to go for a morning stroll while others find peace in sipping a morning cup of joe. The same goes for evening routines, though they’re generally geared more toward relaxation and pre-sleep practices. For some, this means writing a few pages in a journal, meditating, or cleaning their space.
thespruce.com

What Size Rug Should Go Under a King Bed?

Area rugs offer a slew of benefits stylistically and functionally. They provide an extra layer of comfort, texture, and color. They define areas of a room and make elements feel more cohesive. Plus, rugs are much easier to clean than wall to wall carpeting. In the bedroom, they are particularly covetable — no one likes cold floors right of bed, and area rugs provide a warm, soft landing for your feet.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy