Even the least desirable chicken bits have become precious commodities in recent months. Restaurants are struggling to sell chicken wings after ramping up prices on the once-affordable pub dish to keep up with rising inflation, while factors like climate change, high gas prices, avian flu outbreaks, and climate change are contributing to chicken shortages on the whole, per The Washington Post. If you're planning on loading up on chicken breasts for your next Japanese katsu sandwich party, you might have to scour a few different grocery stores to rack up the number on your list — and even then, there are no guarantees.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO