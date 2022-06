Will Costco raise its membership fees, given that it's previously done so roughly every five years, and we are now five years from the last hike?. "It's not a question of if but a question of when," UBS analyst Michael Lasser said on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "A shift back from raising its fees for six months is not going to have that dramatic an impact on the share price. And, if anything, raising fees will provide a pool of savings that Costco can use to reinvest back into lower prices for its customers."

