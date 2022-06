Nidal Abu Eid was cultivating his land in the Gaza Strip’s Khan Younis when he came across a sculpture of a head wearing a snake tiara. “It was muddy but when I washed it with water, I realized that it is a precious thing,” he told The New Arab. “At first, I hoped to sell it to someone to make some money, but an archaeologist told me that it was of great archaeological value.”

RELIGION ・ 26 DAYS AGO