Piano club presents afternoon of music

Members and guests of the Sun City Piano Club enjoyed an afternoon of music May 23.

Dolly Bodenshok played “Tears In Heaven,” surprise guest performer Jim Sackett, a long-time former club president, played “Through the Eyes of Love” (theme from “Ice Castles”), “Minute Waltz” and “Autumn Leaves” and Doris Srsen played “The Hands of Time” (theme from “Brian’s Song”).

The next summer music social is 2 p.m. Monday, June 27, in the Sundial Auditorium.

RCSC cardholders and escorted guests are invited to attend.

