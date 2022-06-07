ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best sweatproof makeup, according to makeup artists

By Noelle Ike
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether you’re figuring out how to keep your makeup from sweating off or how to look flawless throughout wedding season, five expert makeup artists share their advice for getting makeup to last. They fill us in on tips to keep your makeup in place, the tools and techniques they swear by...

