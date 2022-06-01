ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon sharply criticizes looming antitrust bill in Congress

By Brian Fung
 2 days ago
Amazon has sharply criticized a looming antitrust bill in Congress that it says unfairly targets the company and could degrade its customers'...

SLW Iowa
2d ago

corporatism socialism free money monopoly corporatism is never good for the consumers in ths long run

Salon

Every Republican — and 4 Democrats — vote against House bill to stop Big Oil's price gouging on gas

Four Democrats broke ranks in a vote on a Democratic House bill designed to clamp down on price gouging by oil and gas companies amid the nationwide surge in the cost of fuel. Reps. Kathleen Rice, D-N.Y., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., Jared Golden, D-Maine, and Lizzie Fletcher, D-Tex., all joined their Republican colleagues in a vote against the measure, which passed along a narrow 217-207 vote.
Salon

"Phony" Joe Manchin slammed for demanding lower drug prices after killing bill to lower drug prices

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressives within and beyond Congress took aim at Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday after the West Virginia Democrat infamous for blocking his own party's priorities took to Twitter to call for lowering prescription drug prices.
The Independent

Pelosi shifts blame to GOP for formula crisis: ‘They don’t want to spend on babies who are crying for food’

Nancy Pelosi sharply rebuked her Republican rivals on Thursday at her weekly press conference and challenged Republicans to a national debate over the issue of providing funding to address a critical shortage of baby formula.Speaking to reporters, she questioned why Republicans opposed a funding bill passed by the House this week that would provide $28m to address the shortage and give the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) resources to try and prevent future issues in the market.“What's the objection? That we don't want to spend money on babies who are crying for food? Ok, let's have that debate,” she...
