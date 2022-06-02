ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Lake, MN

WATCH: Abandoned Pickup Catches Fire After Crash On I-35

By WCCO-TV Staff
 4 days ago

Originally published June 1

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Traffic camera video shows a semi truck slamming into an abandoned pickup Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 near Forest Lake.

Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras caught the crash, as well as the aftermath in which the pickup caught fire as it careened toward the side of the freeway.

The pickup truck had been stopped in the middle of the freeway for several minutes before the crash. After slamming into the truck, the semi rolled into a nearby grassy median.

According to the state patrol, the car had hit a deer and was empty by the time the semi hit it. No one was injured.

