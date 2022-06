The past two years have been unlike anything in Chicago’s history, with the onset of a once-in-a-century pandemic that quieted a busy city, waves of protests that rippled through neighborhoods in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and a terrifying rise in gun violence. WBEZ photojournalist Manuel Martinez sat down this week in conversation with station archivist Justine Tobiasz to discuss how the pandemic and a tumultuous two years have forced him to adapt as a photojournalist and brought fresh considerations to what images will document this moment in our lives.

