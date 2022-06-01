Jennifer Lopez' Breezy Summer 2022 Style Is Everything to Me

Jennifer Lopez always makes a huge splash, fashion-wise, but there's just something about her summer 2022 style that's really speaking to me.

The star has stepped out in a series of breezy yet elevated looks that scream "model off duty," with loose-fitting clothes and designer handbags.

(Image credit: Photo by Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

First up was this black jumpsuit by Good American that looks like the comfiest thing to throw on, yet somehow manages to look extremely elegant at the same time—basically the two best things a piece of clothing can be. Lopez wore it for a Los Angeles outing with some flashy gold jewelry, retro Nikes and a black Birkin bag.

Then there was this cropped sweatshirt and joggers situation with yet more superstar sunglasses, a classic Dior canvas tote in a floral motif and another pair of high-top Nikes, this time in white and gold.

(Image credit: Photo by Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Lopez also stepped out in a cropped white t-shirt, baggy ribbed pants belted at the waist, simple white sneakers and a teeny croc Birkin bag.

(Image credit: Photo by Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Oh, and she also wore the most summery white midi-dress ever, paired with the same Dior bag, some wedges and a pair of aviator sunglasses.

(Image credit: Photo by Bellocqimages / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Impeccable fashion choices aside, things are going pretty well for Lopez right now. She has a Netflix documentary coming out about her Super Bowl halftime show, and y'know, she's still running a whole beauty company , has four film projects in pre-production , and that's just her career.

You'll likely be aware she recently got engaged to longtime love Ben Affleck, too, which marks the lovebirds' second engagement (the first was in 2002). All good things!