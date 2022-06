An indoor football team located in Iowa has made the decision to postpone a giveaway night during one of their upcoming home games. The prize? An AR-15 rifle. The Des Moines Register reports that the Sioux City Bandits were planning to raffle off an AR-15 rifle during Saturday night's regular-season finale. The giveaway was to be part of the team's annual Military Appreciation Night, with proceeds from the rifle raffle going to veterans and veteran's services. While a giveaway such as this wouldn't normally raise too much of a fuss, the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 children and 2 teachers dead has once again put the national spotlight on the AR-15. It was the gun used by the shooter at Robb Elementary School.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO