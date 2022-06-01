Below Deck Sailing Yacht Star Daisy Kelliher Denies Dating Gary King

No matter how many junior stews throw themselves at Gary King , it seems the Below Deck Sailing Yacht lothario will always have a twinkle in his eye for Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher . They flirt onscreen, and shared a drunken kiss on Season 3. But post-filming, Daisy insists that things with Gary have never progressed beyond that point. According to her, it’s a strictly a flirty friendship.

But fans can’t seem to accept Daisy’s protests, and keep searching for clues that the two have indeed hooked up. Certainly, Gary likes to push the envelope when it comes to flirting. And it’s come to light that perhaps fellow crew members are also adding fuel to the fire. Certainly, what we see onscreen is Daisy often flustered by Gary’s antics with her team. But is that coming from professional frustration or a feeling of jealousy?

Newbie Scarlett Bentley wasted no time in falling for Gary’s charms and was shocked by the internal strife that she walked into. Daisy was left in disbelief at the havoc Gary was creating between the girls in her department.

The whole crew noticed the drama that Gary is causing. It’s become a joke on Parsifall III at this point. And newbie Barnaby Birkbeck really got into the drama on this week’s episode. He also flirted with Daisy hard, and the two hooked up on the crew night out.

So perhaps, Barnaby is channeling that mischievous side of himself off camera. He recently got called out for fueling a recent hookup rumor between Daisy and his bosun.

It all started with an Instagram post from Daisy denying (again) that she and Gary are anything other than friends. She shared a photo of herself with Gary on the deck of Parsifal. Gary has his arm around Daisy’s shoulders and she is holding a drink. They are sharing a smile. Looking at this picture could make a cynical heart melt, but it’s Gary we are dealing with here.

Daisy captioned the photo, “So I know the rumour mill went into full meltown at the weekend but we are still not a couple. We are just good friends who still fight a lot and then make up.”

Barnaby jumped into Daisy’s comments and wrote, “This is fake news!!!” After Daisy replied, “stop it,” Barnaby quipped, “hahaha I just love laughing at my own jokes.”

One of Daisy’s followers blamed Barnaby for the recent rumor, though all in good fun. “Blame Barnaby,” the comment read, “He definitely fueled that rumor mill.” Daisy confirmed the comment.

So what is Barnaby’s motive? He is new to the drama onboard, so time will tell whether his current actions are in good fun or not. Perhaps his time on Parisfal with Gary’s antics does give one free reign to joke about his many hookups.

Barnaby answered, “proud to be blamed.”

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF GARY’S PARSIFALL HOOKUPS? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HIS INTERACTIONS WITH DAISY? DO YOU THINK THEY SHOULD BE A COUPLE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Below Deck Sailing Yacht Star Daisy Kelliher Denies Dating Gary King appeared first on Reality Tea .