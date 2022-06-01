ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

70 missing children found by Texas authorities

By Caitlyn Shelton, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C412W_0fwxLR0B00

( NewsNation ) — Seventy missing children have been found following a three-week operation by authorities in West Texas.

Homeland Security Investigations out of El Paso, the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other federal, states and local investigators recovered the children as part of “Operation Lost Souls” from the end of April through mid-May.

According to HSI, the missing children ranged in age from 10-17 and included victims of sex trafficking and physical and sexual abuse. The agency says many of the children were runaways.

Mandatory self-defense in high schools proposed in Ohio bill

Authorities reported recovering the majority of the children in West Texas but found some in the Dallas/Ft. Worth metroplex as well as Colorado and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

“Operation Lost Souls exemplifies Homeland Security Investigations’ commitment to protecting the public from crimes of victimization. In this case, we are looking out for our children — our community’s most precious resource,” said HSI El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho. “HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice.”

HSI says different agencies have provided victim services and counseling to the children and their families since the results of the investigation were announced on May 25, which coincided with National Missing Children’s Day.

Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho urges anyone with information about a human trafficking victim or information about this type of crime to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

West Virginia deputy sheriff fatally shot, 1 suspect killed

BIRCH RIVER, W.Va. — A West Virginia sheriff's deputy was killed, another was injured and a surviving suspect has been charged with murder after a shootout at a residence. The Nicholas County deputy sheriff, Tom Baker, was killed Friday night while responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area around 5 p.m., Sheriff William Nunley said Saturday. Baker was struck in the back by a bullet.
BIRCH RIVER, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Virginia man wanted on murder charge arrested in N.J.

New Jersey State Police troopers said Friday they arrested a fugitive who was wanted on a murder charge in a shooting death last month in Virginia. Gerard Roane, 27, was arrested May 24 in Middlesex County. “Through various investigative means, detectives determined that Roane was staying at a residence in...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
WDVM 25

Former WV cop and firefighter admits to forcibly raping 16-year-old

DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a former West Virginia official pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a 16-year-old who he forcibly raped. During court, Christopher Osborne, 26, admitted he was an officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with the Charleston Fire Department when he […]
DANVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#West Texas#Sex Trafficking
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia AG warns of secret shopper scam

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia’s Attorney General is warning consumers about secret or mystery shopper scams. In a release. Patrick Morrisey’s office said that while mystery shopping is actually a legitimate way to earn money, scammers have been taking advantage of people wanting to make money as secret or mystery shoppers. The scammers will set up […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTV

West Virginia enters $500k consent judgement against California attorney

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has entered into a $500,000 consent judgment against attorney Thomas A. Moore of Fallbrook, Calif. and his closely held corporation, Moore Legal Center of Oceanside, Calif. resolving alleged violations of the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSAZ

Youngest COVID-related death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has reported the youngest COVID-related death, a 15-year old girl from Raleigh County. The teenager’s death was included in the state’s COVID-19 death toll as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation....
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 arrested in Nicholas County breaking and entering

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in connection to a breaking and entering in Nicholas County. According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, deputies began their investigation on May 20, 2022 regarding a breaking and entering that occurred in the Mount Lookout area. Deputies say they conducted a search warrant and were […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy