Former Auburn WR Darius Slayton hosting camp in June

On Tuesday, former Auburn Tigers and current New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton announced via Twitter that he will be hosting a football camp on June 18th.

It will be called the “Slayton Skills Camp.” Kids that are ages nine to thirteen years old are allowed to participate in the camp. He also added that the event would take place at Greater Atlanta Christian School in Atlanta, Georgia. The camp will take place from 10 AM to 2 PM ET.

The former Auburn Tiger was drafted by the New York Giants in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Thus far, he has hauled in 124 receptions for 1,830 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. It wasn’t too long ago that many reporters were speculated that the Giants were moving on from Slayton at the NFL Draft. However, it appears that he will be with the team for at least another year as the rumors have simmered down.

It is good to see that the Giants organization is giving the Georgia native another year. After the 2022 season concludes, he will become an unrestricted free agent. That means that Slayton can sign with any team that he wants to once free agency begins. As for now, he is focused on teaching the younger generations from his hometown and is excited about another season in East Rutherford, New Jersey.