ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Cougar mauls 9-year-old playing hide-and-seek in Washington state

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y05cm_0fwxKL3g00

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A cougar attacked a 9-year-old girl who was playing hide-and-seek at a church camp in Washington state, seriously wounding her.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says Lily A. Kryzhanivskyy and two other children were playing in the woods Saturday at the camp near the small town of Fruitland.

She jumped out to surprise her friends when the cougar attacked. Adults rushed to help and found the girl covered in blood.

“When I got here, she was under the tree. I thought she was dead. She’s … covered in blood basically,” said Ivan Zhuk, one of her rescuers.

Coyote mauls 2-year-old on front porch in Dallas

She was airlifted to a hospital, where she had surgery for multiple wounds to her head and upper body.

“It just happened so quickly that there’s nothing that she could have done to prevent it,” said Staci Lehman, with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The wildlife agency says Lily was released from the intensive care unit Monday and remains hospitalized in stable condition. The young male cougar that attacked her was killed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Fatal crashes at record low this Memorial Day Weekend

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The Pennsylvania State Police reported a record low amount of fatal car crashes this past Memorial Day Weekend. State Troopers released the “Memorial Day Weekend Crash and Enforcement Results” on June 1, and the report showed just three of the 775 crashes were fatal this year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruitland, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Cougar, WA
WBRE

Texas fugitive fatally shot after family of 5 killed

A convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was shot dead by law enforcement late Thursday after he killed a family of five and stole their truck from a rural weekend cabin, a Texas prison system spokesman said.
JOURDANTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hide And Seek#Dallas#Coyote#Accident#Ap#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

Former Navy Depot Supervisor sentenced for assaulting employee

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced a Pennsylvania man, former Navy Depot Supervisor was sentenced to prison for assaulting a fellow employee. According to the U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Jared B. Heisey, 32, of Etters, PA, a former DefenseLogistics Agency (DLA) supervisor, assaulted an employee during work hours on August 9, 2019, at the NSA. […]
GOLDSBORO, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania Governor Race: Can Mastriano make voters re-register?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor, is perhaps the state’s most prominent peddler of former President Donald Trump’s lie that widespread fraud cost him the 2020 election. A state senator and retired U.S. Army colonel, Mastriano says he wants to make everyone re-register if they want to vote again. The concept flatly violates federal law, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania’s gas prices nearing $5 per gallon

(WHTM) — The headaches at the gas pump do not seem to be going away any time soon for residents of Pennsylvania. According to AAA, The national average has jumped to $4.84/g as of Sunday, June 5. However, the price per gallon in Pennsylvania is even higher, hitting $4.94/g a gallon. In the Harrisburg area, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

Pennsylvania House passes bill for E-Z Pass toll changes, increased penalties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House unanimously approved legislation affecting those who use E-Z Passes and increase penalties against toll evaders. House Bill 2139, according to state Rep. Doyle Heffley (R-Carbon) would require the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission to notify an E-ZPass account holder the first time the person incurs a video, aka v-toll, in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pa. seeing high tick activity as temps increase across the state

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania currently has high tick activity as summer is fast approaching and temperatures are getting increasingly warmer. The Pa. Tick Research Lab‘s weekly tick report shows adult female blacklegged (deer) ticks, adult American dog ticks, and nymph blacklegged (deer) ticks are all currently at high levels across Pennsylvania. Lone star tick activity is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Dr. Oz wins Republican Pennsylvania Senate primary

(WHTM) – Celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz has won the Pennsylvania Senate Primary election after Dave McCormick conceded on June 3. McCormick said on Friday “we came so close” and that he called Oz to congratulate him on winning the race and that Oz has his full support. Oz tweeted Friday night that he is […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Two Wilkes-Barre Catholic churches set to close

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Two Catholic churches in a Luzerne County community are closing for good. The Diocese of Scranton blamed the decision on low attendance, priest shortages, and financial hardships. Many parishioners who belong to Saint Andre Bessette and Saint Dominic parishes in Wilkes-Barre told Eyewitness News they’ve been through this before. Even though […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania preps for America’s 250th birthday celebration

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s 250th birthday celebration is still a few years away, but Pennsylvania is already planning for the big event. Governor Tom Wolf and Senator Bob Casey were among those who gathered in Gettysburg Thursday morning to talk about what Pa. residents can expect. Wolf visited the site of Gettysburg’s newest museum, […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
WBRE

Ballots recounted in Luzerne County for GOP Senate Race

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A recount is underway in the Pennsylvania Republican Senate Primary between celebrity Doctor Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. Results from the too-close-to-call contest triggered the state’s automatic recount law, and Luzerne County kicked off the process today. Amid an alleged controversy involving the firing of employees, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre community garden season kicks off

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre community garden season officially kicked off Thursday. This is their second year helping provide fruits and vegetables through a sustainable method benefitting the community. People can learn how to grow their own gardens and even how to use a proper compost pile. With the soaring prices of groceries, […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Report: Lowest unemployment rate since 1969

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— New data from the bureau of labor statistics revealed the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent last month. The latest data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed the unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent in May, about the lowest it has been since 1969. With about 60 percent of […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

WBRE

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy