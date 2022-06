The Cubs are planning to promote pitching prospect Caleb Kilian to make his major league debut Saturday against the Cardinals, manager David Ross told reporters (including Jordan Bastian of MLB.com). The right-hander is not yet on the 40-man roster, so Chicago will need to formally select his contract on Saturday. The Cubs’ 40-man is full, meaning there’ll be a corresponding move forthcoming.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO