When demolition of one of three existing buildings begins on Tuesday morning, work on the site of the future Milwaukee Public Museum will have officially begun. The first building to come down is located at 1340 N. 6th St., on the north side of the site at 6th and Vliet Streets. That 32,000-square-foot structure is a long, low – and vacant – commercial structure built in 1969.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO