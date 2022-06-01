ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Add shortage of movie popcorn to nation’s woes

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Lazarus
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lDB9t_0fwxHp8L00

( KTLA ) – Hollywood has been popping champagne corks over the success of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, which raked in the most Memorial Day weekend box-office bucks ever.

But there’s a new problem looming: a shortage of movie popcorn and other pricy snacks.

Operators of movie theaters were reportedly nervous at the recent CinemaCon industry confab about being able to stock their concession stands for the summer and holiday moviegoing seasons, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“Popcorn supply will be tight,” Norm Krug, chief executive of Preferred Popcorn, a supplier of kernels to theater chains, told the paper .

And it’s not just popcorn. Supply disruptions are also creating shortages of buckets and bags for popcorn, not to mention cups for drinks, trays for nachos and other necessities.

What are the risks of food shortages? Vittert weighs in.

This is obviously a major concern for theater operators, who rely on concession-stand sales for much of their livelihood.

“It’s a mess,” one theater owner told the Journal.

For now, the popcorn problem hasn’t affected most consumers. But that could change if behind-the-scenes supply woes continue, suppliers said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Gov. Wolf urges action on $2,000 direct payments

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to many Pennsylvanians. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania announces expanded food assistance eligibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mashed

Coca-Cola's New Bottle Design Makes A Major Change To The Classic Packaging

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular beverage makers in the world. Per the marketing research organization, Green Book, 51% of 200 U.S. soda drinkers polled said they prefer Coke over Pepsi when it comes to choosing between the two. Of course, the proof is in the number of bottles sold, and according to the Coca-Cola website, its products are sold in more than 200 countries with over 1.9 billion bottles, cans, and cups served up on any given day.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Food Network

What’s Dirty Soda? What to Know About the Latest Drink Taking Over TikTok

TikTok trends come and go, but the one known as “Dirty Soda” seems to have legs … not to mention some interesting roots. Wait, what? You haven’t heard about Dirty Soda? It’s basically an alcohol-free “mocktail” made with diet cola, coconut syrup, lime juice and either half-and-half or non-dairy creamer, in its most classic form, served all mixed together over ice.
TV & VIDEOS
YourErie

Severe storm leaves behind damage in Crawford County

The recent severe weather has left behind some damage in parts of Crawford County on June 1. Heavy rain and strong winds blew down trees along Gasteiger Road in West Mead Township. Downpours along Cotton Road in Vernon Township were also threatening to blow down some trees. A wall cloud could be seen heading into […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WebMD

Other Products Pulled Amid Jif Peanut Butter Recall

May 27, 2022 – Many companies are recalling food products made or sold with Jif peanut butter after Jif recalled 49 of its own products recently because of salmonella risk. Some of the other products are sold in major retailers, including Walmart and Albertsons. The products listed so far on the FDA recall list include those made or distributed by:
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Wall Street#Ktla#Cinemacon#The Wall Street Journal#Preferred Popcorn#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Teen, 17, sentenced to prison for 2021 shooting

A 17-year-old has been sentenced to prison for shooting a teen on a basketball court in September of 2021. Nysear Buckner is sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in prison with five years of probation and 200 hours of community service. He was charged as an adult, and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated […]
ERIE, PA
Mashed

The Wine-And-Cola Cocktail You'll Be Sipping All Summer Long

Cocktails come in a variety of shapes, sizes, colors, and flavors. History states that people have been indulging in mixed drinks for hundreds of years — possibly as far back as the 17th century, per The Spruce Eats. Many of these boozy beverages have unique origin stories that make the serving and/or drinking experience even more enjoyable. For example, did you know the first martini was whipped up in the town of Martinez, California during the Gold Rush? And the Moscow Mule, despite its name, was actually invented in Los Angeles, as told by The Daily Meal. While some of the most well-known cocktail recipes call for distilled spirits or liqueurs, there are a number of beloved concoctions that involve other categories of alcohol, such as beer and wine.
MARTINEZ, CA
YourErie

Woman arrested, Trooper injured in high-speed chase

A woman is in custody, facing a list of charges, after leading several police agencies on a high speed chase through multiple municipalities overnight. The high speed chase began around 10:30 a.m. in North East before the suspect crashed her vehicle in the City of Erie.  According to a report released by state police, North […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tens of thousands visit Presque Isle over Memorial Day weekend

A hot and sunny Memorial Day weekend drew tens of thousands of people to Presque Isle. Attendance figures for the three-day holiday have been release. If you decided to go to the park this Memorial Day weekend, you had plenty of company. On Saturday, May 28, almost 19,000 people visited the Peninsula. That was the […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
YourErie

How Erie County could secure its own food supply (and why it can’t)

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There’s just something about watching a group of pigs root through their feed. It’s simultaneously adorable, entertaining, and off-putting. The feed sticks to their snouts, and when they look up, you’re sure they’re smiling and proud of the messes they’re making of themselves. Rick and Danielle Copley of Copley’s Fresh Start Farm explain […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie man arrested after domestic dispute on W. 8th St.

Erie Police have arrested a 25-year-old man after a domestic dispute on West 8th Street. Police responded to the domestic dispute in the 1600 block of W. 8th Street around 6:30 p.m. on June 2. Police arrested 25-year old Dearis Chaney. He is charged with terroristic threats after he allegedly fired a gun. Chaney also […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Penelec increasing prices 15% starting June 1; Erie residents react

A local electric company is raising its prices starting June 1, and customers will see this reflection on their bill for July 2022. Penelec is increasing its prices 15%, which could add around $16 to a customer’s bill for average use. Customers are encouraged to shop the marketplace to potentially find a better deal, or […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Darling’s Pharmacy open for business on East Avenue

A new pharmacy has opened to serve the downtown community at the Erie Center for Arts & Technology (ECAT). Darling’s Pharmacy opened back on May 2, 2022, making healthcare more accessible to City of Erie residents. The Pharmacy Manager said there’s a need for this in the downtown community. “There’s a big community here, a […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Some strong storms this afternoon/evening

Approaching cold front will set off some showers and storms later Wednesday afternoon. It will first hit the Erie area early/mid afternoon, and farther into Crawford and Warren counties by late afternoon into early evening. The storms that hit Erie not expected to be severe, but there is a better threat of severe storms Crawford […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Could Pennsylvania see a suspension in gas tax holidays?

Gas prices are continuing to rise across the country. Here in Erie, prices are hovering around $4.79 per gallon and still increasing. However, some states are looking to relieve some of this pressure through the suspension of gas tax holidays. Here is more on if Pennsylvania should expect to see a similar solution. The State […]
ERIE, PA
MarketRealist

A Sriracha Shortage Adds to the Food Shortage Woes in 2022

Consumers across the U.S. have been facing shortages of food and CPGs (consumer packaged goods). Sriracha has joined the long list of food products in short supply. Why is there a sriracha shortage in 2022? Will things get better?. Article continues below advertisement. Food shortages have become crises in some...
RECIPES
YourErie

Griff Slides at Frontier Park closed for 2 weeks

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) has announced the giant slides at Frontier Park will be temporarily closed for 2 weeks. LEAF announced on its Facebook page that beginning June 1 the Griff Slides will be closed for around 2 weeks so a permanent fence can be installed at the top of […]
LIFESTYLE
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy