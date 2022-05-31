ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Lake View Hill Park bench to honor Dorothy Wheeler

By Lauri Lee
northsidenews.org
 3 days ago

Friends and admirers of former Dane County Supervisor Dorothy Wheeler are raising money to honor her with a bench at Lake View Hill Park. Wheeler led the effort to rezone and designate Lake View Hill as a Dane County park, saving it from proposed development. “We would like to show Dorothy...

www.northsidenews.org

WSAW

Search for injured black bear in Juneau County draws national attention

NEW LISBON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search for an injured black bear in Juneau County is intensifying. Volunteers from the organization Help Asheville Bears or HAB arrived in New Lisbon this week to find the bear and help remove a small game trap from its right front paw. NBC15 first reported on the bear last week when a viewer sent us a video of the bear hobbling around in their backyard.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WISN

Waukesha County dog rescue needs volunteers

HARTLAND, Wis. — With the workforce shortage hitting many businesses. it makes sense that places that rely on volunteers would also be facing challenges. A call for help went out this week on social media from a Hartland-based dog rescue. The founder says the number of volunteers limits how...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
wortfm.org

Proposal Would Make Madison World’s Largest Dark Sky Community

The Madison Common Council is considering steps to cut down on light pollution – and begin the process of labeling Madison as a Dark Sky city. Last week, the council introduced two related items: one, a proposed ordinance that would mandate light shields. The other, a proposed resolution for the city to join the International Dark-Sky Association, or IDA, a group dedicated to fighting light pollution.
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Stolen Memorial Union Terrace chair snitch to be banned from all neighborhood barbecues, sources of joy

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. There are just four types of people that should not be tolerated in the University of Wisconsin-Madison community — racists, homophobes, misogynists and those who snitch on people for stealing chairs from Memorial Union Terrace.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Widespread power outage in Slinger and Hartford, WI

June 2, 2022 – Hartford/ Slinger, WI – There is a widespread power outage in the Slinger and Hartford areas. It was first reported around 1:56 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022. “We are aware of the power outage and are currently checking into fixing the situation,” said Hartford administrator Steve Volkert.
SLINGER, WI
ibmadison.com

Large project proposed for East Towne area

Forward Management of Madison has submitted a proposal to the city for a large housing project near East Towne Mall, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Signature Pointe Apartments project would include 463 apartments in four buildings and underground parking on a 14.5-acre site next to Bowl-A-Vard Lanes on East Springs Drive. The development is the first to be proposed in the area since the Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan was approved by the city in February. In addition to the 42 efficiencies, 222 one-bedroom, 186 two-bedroom, and 14 three-bedroom apartments, the complex would include 357 surface parking spaces, 350 underground parking spaces, a clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park, and green spaces. If approved, construction could begin in the fall with completion slated for 2024.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Construction at Dane County Airport Leads to Planes Flying Over Isthmus

The main runway at the Dane County Airport runs directly north and south. That means usually, Madison’s north and south sides hear the most plane noise. But over the past week or so, the Isthmus has been hearing that plane noise instead. That’s because the airport is using side runways at different angles, as the main north-south runway undergoes construction and minor maintenance.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Flags to fly at half-staff in honor of former State Rep.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff Friday to honor a former Wisconsin State Representative who passed away Saturday at the age of 67. Former State Rep. Sheryl K. Albers-Anders worked as an agriculturist for many years, Governor Tony Evers said Thursday. She worked on her family’s farm, was a member of many agriculture organizations, and was also recognized as both Sauk County’s Miss Farm Bureau and Outstanding Young Farmer.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Letter | Ron Johnson editorial was over the line

Shame on the Capital Times. The editorial where you call Ron Johnson a "sick, twisted liar" is way over the line. You have a newspaper, so show some class. I get it — you don't agree or like Ron Johnson. That much is painfully obvious every single week, but what ever happened to writing a story and letting folks make up their own mind?
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Dane County judge hands election skeptic latest legal defeat

A Dane County judge on Wednesday affirmed a December 2021 decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that found the city of Madison did not violate state election law by accepting private grant money to help administer the 2020 presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision from Dane County Circuit...
DANE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Children Wisconsin to close Oak Creek urgent care location

OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Children's Wisconsin is closing their urgent care location in Oak Creek. The hospital shared the news on social media Tuesday, May 31. They say their Children's Wisconsin Oak Creek Pediatrics primary care office at the same location will not be impacted. Online urgent care...
OAK CREEK, WI
nbc15.com

Fishing boats now available to rent in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cast a line and get ready to fish on Lake Monona this summer. Madison Boats is introducing bass fishing boat rentals at Brittingham Boats. The brand-new bass tracker fishing boats fit up to three people and include a motor. Madison Boats President Tyler Leeper says this type of boat is easy to use for veteran anglers and those new to the sport.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

