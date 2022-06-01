Liberty, Smithville mark Memorial Day

FENTON — A third-place trophy capped off an intense week for Smithville in the Class 3 Soccer Final Four. The Warriors defeated Ursuline in penalty kicks after the game finished 1-1. Smithville opened the scoring in the second minute of action as Emma Becker sprinted towards the ball on the right wing. She took two dribbles, squared her hips and fired a cross towards the front post. The first player to meet it was Bella Silvio, who directed her head perfectly. She snapped her neck and the ball flung off her head and past the Bears’ keeper.

SMITHVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO