Liberty, Smithville mark Memorial Day

CLAY COUNTY — Saturday, June 4 is going to be a busy day in the county. In the morning, residents and visitors can hunt for their new favorite finds in the citywide garage sale. According to organizers, it’s an effort to reuse and repurpose goods. Garage sale start and end times may vary.
FENTON — A third-place trophy capped off an intense week for Smithville in the Class 3 Soccer Final Four. The Warriors defeated Ursuline in penalty kicks after the game finished 1-1. Smithville opened the scoring in the second minute of action as Emma Becker sprinted towards the ball on the right wing. She took two dribbles, squared her hips and fired a cross towards the front post. The first player to meet it was Bella Silvio, who directed her head perfectly. She snapped her neck and the ball flung off her head and past the Bears’ keeper.
KEARNEY — An opportunity to shop, listen to music, eat and enjoy Kearney is coming to the city starting June 11. “Second Saturdays happen in June, July, August and September. You won't want to miss out on this unique happening,” states a release from Kearney Enrichment Council, charged with making Kearney an inviting place for locals and visitors alike.
SMITHVILLE — The Smithville Bassmasters held back-to-back tournaments at Lake of the Ozarks and Truman Lake. The group launched at Drake Harbor on Saturday, May 21 on the upper reaches of the Lake of the Ozarks. Angler Russell Matt, who lives in St. Joseph, took the top spot with...
KEARNEY — The school district in Kearney is welcoming home one of its own and lifting one of its own up into new leadership positions. The KSD Board of Education approved appointment of Amy Baugh as principal of the Early Education Center in May. Kearney Elementary School Principal Mitch...
BRUNSWICK — Jeanette Frock, the owner of Sew Sweet Quilt Shop, said her store’s success is rooted in out-of-town shoppers, especially in a rural town with a population count that teeters around 800. “If you can’t bring them in, you’re not going to be alive very long,” Frock...
FENTON — In the darkest moments, love is the only way to bring hope back into each other’s lives. Tonight, Liberty North will rely on each other for support and love. The Eagles fell to St. Dominic 2-1 in the Class 4 State Semifinals on Friday, June 3.
FENTON — A chance for redemption awaits Smithville in the third-place game of the Class 3 state finals. The Warriors fell to Fort Zumwalt South 4-1 on Friday, June 3 in the Class 3 State Semifinals. The Bulldogs opened strong as they controlled the game from the beginning, but...
Suburban Conference Gold Division released their baseball all-conference selections on Wednesday, May 25. Liberty and Liberty North were nominated for a slew of awards for their incredible seasons this year. Liberty North. Beginning with the Eagles, Ty Wisdom was named the player of the year for the conference for his...
Two Liberty North alums will represent their colleges at the NCAA Division I National Championship. Class of 2018 Ava Curry and class of 2020 Braden Presser will head to the newly-renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon to compete for a title. Curry qualified for the javelin competition out of the...
