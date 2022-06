Ricky Starks believes that he is one of the best trash-talkers in the wrestling business right now compared to other “corny people” that are in the industry. Starks told “Bleav In Pro Wrestling” that “really no one in wrestling is as good,” in comparison to him “when it comes to roasting,” which has been a big part of his character in AEW. Starks often cuts promos on his rivals, being the main talker within the Team Taz faction both in the ring and during backstage segments. His ability on the microphone is something that has led to comparisons to The Rock, who is a legendary promo in the wrestling business.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO