New pictures released in search for man missing from High Wycombe

By Michael Broomhead
buckinghamshirelive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers have released new CCTV pictures as they continue to search for a man missing from High Wycombe. Philip Wlodarczyk, 72, was last seen in Slough on Monday (May 30) but he travelled to Amersham and Maidenhead through the day. He has since been seen on CCTV at Reading...

