Heineman was an 11th-round selection of the Rangers back in 2015 and made his debut four years later in Texas. He most recently played for the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan and went 5 for 34 with a double, a walk and six strikeouts in 12 games. Before that, he appeared in 19 games for the Reds during the 2021 MLB season, running a slash line of .100/.206/.300 with a pair of home runs and a whopping 44.1 percent strikeout rate.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO