Windsor County, VT

36th annual quilt exhibition: Piecing the Past to the Present

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 4–July 10 —WOODSTOCK — In celebration of one of the most American of all art forms, Billings Farm & Museum will host its annual quilt exhibition, from June 4 – July 10, featuring quilts made by Windsor County quilters. For 36 years, Billings Farm...

mountaintimes.info

Cantabile Women’s Voices presents spring concerts

Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5 at 4 p.m. — NORWICH — Cantabile Women’s Voices, directed by Kathy Sherlock-Green with accompanist Jeanne Chambers, presents its spring concerts, “Wow, 20 Years!”. Shows will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Norwich Congregational Church and Sunday at...
NORWICH, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Author Joseph Citro Explores the Darker Side of Vermont

For almost four decades, Joseph A. Citro has been investigating and documenting the mysterious legends and ghost tales that twist throughout the underbelly of the Green Mountains. During his illustrious career as Vermont’s beloved folklorist and author, Joe has written 20 books, including fiction and nonfiction. His latest book, Loose Ends: Memories of a Life Not Yet Lived, is a memoir featuring short vignettes from his childhood in Ludlow and Chester and his adulthood in Burlington and Windsor.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Discover the Delights of Manchester's Seven Springs Garden & Sculpture Park

Vermont has some remarkable sculpture parks, but few are as serene, navigable and beautifully manicured as the Seven Springs Garden & Sculpture Park in Manchester. Compared with Cold Hollow Sculpture Park's 70 sculptures on 40 acres in Enosburg Falls and Lemon Fair Sculpture Park's 50 sculptures on slightly less acreage in East Shoreham, Seven Springs stands apart for its more manageable size — 15 sculptures on 20 acres — and for its grounds, which are also a work of art.
MANCHESTER, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
County
Windsor County, VT
City
Woodstock, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Forever Home: Meet Irish!

In this week’s Forever Home, we head to Addison County Humane Society, Homeward Bound to meet a dog named Irish. Irish is a 2-year-old terrier mix who has been waiting patiently to find a family. Irish arrived at Homeward Bound on November 6. Despite his awesome qualities he has...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mountaintimes.info

Still open! Ski or ride Killington, June 4-5

Killington Resort’s last weekend of winter skiing and riding will be the first weekend in June, marking the latest skiing and riding date at the resort in 25 years. The longest season on record was 1996-1997, which lasted until June 22. The Killington snowmaking team began making snow on the Superstar trail on Oct. 17, 2021, in preparation for the Audi FIS Ski World Cup and continued stockpiling snow through March 31. Snow depths were in excess of 30 feet on most of the trail when snowmaking efforts concluded and the grooming team has worked to preserve that snow since then and will be patching up any bare spots in preparation for the last weekend, with a goal of providing continuous top to bottom skiing and riding, although walking on/off the lift will be required. The Superstar Express Quad will spin 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, and for a final day on Sunday, June 5, if conditions allow.
KILLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

First Bite: Sampling bramble’s Wood-Fired Fare at the Essex Experience

The first big, juicy tomato of the summer is the headliner of Vermont's local produce season. But for me, the real delights are the opening acts — the rhubarb, radishes, asparagus, peas and spring greens filling our plates right now. They get the party started after a long winter, before the more brazen summer vegetables steal the spotlight.
ESSEX, VT
spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany's 2022 Tulip Queen makes history

Albany made history this spring as its first nonbinary Tulip Queen, Sam Mills, was crowned. "My grandmother's favorite flowers were yellow tulips," said Mills. "She passed away May of 2020. I would call her my Tulip Queen. 2022, on the anniversary of her passing, I was crowned Tulip Queen." For...
ALBANY, NY
sevendaysvt

A New Bridge Marks a Milestone for the Cross Vermont Trail

We were rolling on a lovely spring day, riding our bikes eastward on Stone Cutter's Way from downtown Montpelier. Railroad tracks were to our left as we continued past the Central Vermont Memorial Civic Center, then bore right on an old railbed that leads to the hydroelectric dam. The Winooski River rushed downstream away from us as we pushed uphill. We spotted a Bobcat — the machine kind, that is — scooting to and fro, filling low spots.
WCAX

Part of I-89 to close Friday night

Juvenile charged with ‘domestic terrorism’ following Lake Region Union H.S. threat. Authorities Friday said a Lake Region Union High School student accused of making threats on social media will be charged with domestic terrorism and criminal threatening. Updated: 4 hours ago. Killington Resort is looking more green than...
KILLINGTON, VT
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
VTDigger

5-year-old southern Vermont preschooler saves his family. Again.

Nolan Goodnow woke his sleeping household last Christmastime, saving them from Brattleboro’s largest fire of 2021. Now news of his recent national Youth Hero Award has brought him a new place to live just days before his parents faced homelessness June 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: 5-year-old southern Vermont preschooler saves his family. Again..
lakeplacidnews.com

Local forest ranger mourned

LAKE PLACID — A local forest ranger died by suicide in Lake Placid on Tuesday. Christopher Kostoss was a state Department of Environmental Conservation forest ranger captain in Region 5. He worked with the DEC for 23 years. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in a statement Thursday that the...
LAKE PLACID, NY
vermontbiz.com

Vermont county forester named regional forester of the year

Ethan Tapper, Chittenden County forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, was presented in May with the Cooperative Forest Management Forester of the Year Award by the Northeast-Midwest State Foresters Alliance(link is external). The regional award is given annually to a forester from one of the 20 states served by the alliance for outstanding work to advance forest stewardship on private lands.
mountaintimes.info

Community College of Vermont to hold commencement June 4

Saturday, June 4 at 2 p.m. — NORTHFIELD — The Community College of Vermont (CCV) will hold its 2022 commencement ceremony at Norwich University’s Shapiro Field House in Northfield on Saturday, June 4. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. More than 450 students will be awarded associate degrees.
NORWICH, VT
WUPE

Don’t Miss Out On Some Awesome Concerts At Tanglewood This Summer!

As we are gearing up for the warmer weather, local Berkshire residents and visitors are looking forward to attending a fabulous concert at Tanglewood as the venue in "Lovely Lenox" is finally opening it's doors to patrons for the first time since the height of that dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. Officials have pulled all the stops in bringing an A-list of performers to kick off the summer season as you will want to get your tickets without further delay because they expect sell-outs in more ways than one.
VTDigger

Morrow to run for Windsor State Senate seat

Christopher Morrow, long time Weston resident and former owner of the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester, is running for state senate in the Windsor district. His recent retirement from active management of the Northshire Bookstore has given Morrow time, as he puts it, “to put my entrepreneurial problem-solving skills to work contributing to the development of smart public policy.”
WINDSOR, VT
WCAX

New Hampshire corn maze goes viral

BATH, N.H. (WCAX) - It’s that time of year when corn begins sprouting up at farms all over the region. It’s also the time when corn mazes are created. One corn maze in Bath, New Hampshire, has taken on a life of its own. If you have ever...
BATH, NH

