Cantabile Women’s Voices presents spring concerts

Killington Resort’s last weekend of winter skiing and riding will be the first weekend in June, marking the latest skiing and riding date at the resort in 25 years. The longest season on record was 1996-1997, which lasted until June 22. The Killington snowmaking team began making snow on the Superstar trail on Oct. 17, 2021, in preparation for the Audi FIS Ski World Cup and continued stockpiling snow through March 31. Snow depths were in excess of 30 feet on most of the trail when snowmaking efforts concluded and the grooming team has worked to preserve that snow since then and will be patching up any bare spots in preparation for the last weekend, with a goal of providing continuous top to bottom skiing and riding, although walking on/off the lift will be required. The Superstar Express Quad will spin 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, and for a final day on Sunday, June 5, if conditions allow.

KILLINGTON, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO