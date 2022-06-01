ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, VT

Cantabile Women’s Voices presents spring concerts

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday and Sunday, June 4-5 at 4 p.m. — NORWICH — Cantabile Women’s Voices, directed by Kathy Sherlock-Green with accompanist Jeanne Chambers, presents its spring concerts, “Wow, 20 Years!”. Shows will take...

Community College of Vermont to hold commencement June 4

Saturday, June 4 at 2 p.m. — NORTHFIELD — The Community College of Vermont (CCV) will hold its 2022 commencement ceremony at Norwich University’s Shapiro Field House in Northfield on Saturday, June 4. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. More than 450 students will be awarded associate degrees.
NORWICH, VT
Still open! Ski or ride Killington, June 4-5

Killington Resort’s last weekend of winter skiing and riding will be the first weekend in June, marking the latest skiing and riding date at the resort in 25 years. The longest season on record was 1996-1997, which lasted until June 22. The Killington snowmaking team began making snow on the Superstar trail on Oct. 17, 2021, in preparation for the Audi FIS Ski World Cup and continued stockpiling snow through March 31. Snow depths were in excess of 30 feet on most of the trail when snowmaking efforts concluded and the grooming team has worked to preserve that snow since then and will be patching up any bare spots in preparation for the last weekend, with a goal of providing continuous top to bottom skiing and riding, although walking on/off the lift will be required. The Superstar Express Quad will spin 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, and for a final day on Sunday, June 5, if conditions allow.
KILLINGTON, VT
Jonathan Celauro skis 3,000 days at Killington

It started way back in 1994, when a young man chose to drive up for a few weekends at Killington over the course of the winter season. An environmental economics major, he started recording his observations of the day — what the weather was like, how the conditions were, who he might have taken a run or two with, and of course, how many vertical feet he skied that day. He wrote all this on just a random piece of paper, with no real thought for the future but trying to visualize the numbers in his head. He skied 14 days that year — which is a pretty strong commitment for a young kid all the way from Long Island, New York.
Killington awaits TIF district designation – Great Gulf identified as potential partner, private developer

On Thursday, May 26, the town of Killington presented a revised Tax Increment Financing (TIF) district to the Vermont Economic Progress Council (VEPC) after changes were made to its first proposal, presented in March. A final determination on the town’s application for a Master TIF District is expected at the next VEPC meeting, June 30, according to Abbie Sherman, VEPC executive director.
KILLINGTON, VT
Collamore seeks reelection to state Senate

State Sen.Brian Collamore (R-Rutland) is seeking his fifth term. Collamore, who serves on both the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Government Operations Committee, is hopeful that he can continue to work to grow the local economy, make Vermont more affordable, and protect Vermont’s most vulnerable citizens. “Covid relief...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT

