El Paso, TX

White Sands Balloon & Music Festival Sets Dates for 2022 Return

By mike
 2 days ago
Are you up for a fall adventure of hot air balloons over the glistening dunes of White Sands National Monument?. Good, because after a two-year pandemic pause the White Sands Balloon and Music Festival is making a fall comeback, and it's not too early to start planning for this bucket list...

KRQE News 13

NM Department of Game and Fish announce free fishing day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In celebration of National Boating and Fishing Week, the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is announcing free fishing day. Saturday, June 4, anyone can fish for free in public fishing waters throughout New Mexico. No fishing license is required to fish on June 4, but all other fishing rules apply. […]
HOBBIES
lascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces engineer, former motorcycle racer’s ‘breakthrough design’ now in testing

A motorcycle rear suspension design currently under evaluation “has shown it can provide significantly faster lap times for racing as well as offering beneficial safety improvements to all chain-driven motorcycles,” the designer, Michael Roseborrough of Las Cruces, said in a news release. Roseborrough’s K-Link design “virtually eliminates squat...
LAS CRUCES, NM
93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

