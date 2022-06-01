Rochester Police Release Name Of Man Involved In Tuesday Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are seeking the public's assistance with the investigation into the attempted abduction of a young girl. A news release says the 11-year-old girl was riding her bike in the Country Club Manor neighborhood yesterday evening when a small black SUV pulled into her path. The child told officers the driver tried to talk her into entering the vehicle but she refused. She indicated the man then got out of the SUV and made contact with her before she managed to pull away from him right away on her bike.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO