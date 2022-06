In the early ’80s, the Danish band Mercyful Fate pioneered a wild, theatrical, occult-heavy strain of heavy metal that proved hugely influential on all sorts of subgenres; thrash and black metal would probably look and sound massively different without the band. Mercyful Fate made two albums before breaking up in 1985, and frontman King Diamond went on to a huge solo career. In 1992, Mercyful Fate broke up again, and they released five more albums before breaking up again in 1999. Now, Mercyful Fate are once again active and working on new music. Last night in Germany, they played their first proper live show in 23 years.

