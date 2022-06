Authorities arrested a Paso Robles man last month who was allegedly armed with several firearms and conducting drug sales around young children. On May 10, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Gang Task Force launched an investigation into Todd Edward Iliff, 49, over the sale of controlled substances while armed with a firearm. Ten days later, detectives obtained a search warrant for Iliff’s homes and vehicles, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO