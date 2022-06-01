ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Police Release Name Of Man Involved In Tuesday Crash

By Kim David
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the man who was involved in a traffic crash Tuesday....

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Investigation underway after gunpoint robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A robbery investigation is underway after a suspect pulled a shotgun on a victim before assaulting him and stealing his vehicle. Police said it happened Thursday night in the 500 block of 4th Ave. SE. when a 36-year-old Rochester man was sitting in his vehicle with a friend.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Robbed of Vehicle at Gunpoint

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint Thursday evening. The Rochester Police Department said a 36-year-old man reported he was sitting in his 2004 BMW X3 in the 500 block of 4th Ave SE when a black Tahoe cut in front of him around 8:15 p.m Thursday.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man pulled out of car at gunpoint; suspects still at large

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man was pulled out of his vehicle at gunpoint in the 500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Capt. Casey Moilanen with the Rochester Police Department said the 36-year-old victim owed money to an unnamed suspect, but had paid for the 2004 BMW X3 he was sitting in Thursday, June 2.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Police investigating attempted abduction in NW Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction in northwest Rochester. Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, an 11-year-old girl reported that while riding her bike on 7th St. NW a small, black SUV pulled into her path from Manor Dr. NW. Rochester police...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Man Injured in Wabasha County Collision

Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester man was among the three people injured in a two-vehicle crash today in Wabasha County. The State Patrol says the 79-year-old man was driving an SUV east on Wabasha County Road 81 when his vehicle collided with a full-size van that was traveling north on Highway 61. The two Ham Lake residents in the van, a 50-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, were also injured in the collision.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Pine Island Man Injured in Car-Semi Collision

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - Pine Island area man was injured this morning in a crash involving a semi-truck near Winona. The State Patrol is reporting that 83-year-old Harold Radtke was driving north on Highway 61 when his car and a semi-truck collided. The truck, driven by a 60-year-old Wisconsin man, was also traveling north when the crash occurred around 9:40 a.m.
WINONA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Attempted Child Abduction Reported in Northwest Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester police are seeking the public's assistance with the investigation into the attempted abduction of a young girl. A news release says the 11-year-old girl was riding her bike in the Country Club Manor neighborhood yesterday evening when a small black SUV pulled into her path. The child told officers the driver tried to talk her into entering the vehicle but she refused. She indicated the man then got out of the SUV and made contact with her before she managed to pull away from him right away on her bike.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#St Marys Hospital
knuj.net

THREE VEHICLE CRASH NEAR GIBBON

Two drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Gibbon Friday morning. The state patrol was called to thee crash shortly before 8 am in Severance Township in Sibley County. Authorities say a 2017 Chevy Trax driven by Myron Clayton Taber-Dover of Apple Valley was travelling westbound on 300th Street. A GMC Terrain driven by Emily Ahlbrecht of Gibbon was travelling northbound on 627th Avenue. The vehicles collided. After making contact, the GMC then collided with the Buick that was travelling southbound. Driver of the Buick Deanna Mechelke of Glencoe was taken to Glencoe Hosopital with non-life threatening injuries. Dover was taken to Arlington Hospital also with non-life threatening injuries. Ahlbrect wasn’t hurt.
GIBBON, MN
KIMT

Olmsted County woman sentenced for stolen truck

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen truck means probation for an Olmsted County woman. Laurissa Ann Bale, 36 of Rochester, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community service. Bale pleaded guilty in February to felony...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Tips for parents from law enforcement after Rochester attempted abduction

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction that occurred in northwest Rochester Wednesday night. Local law enforcement is advising parents to have these conversations with their kids. "They need to have those conversations and then practice it with the kids so it isn't something...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
steeledodgenews.com

News Bulletin: Fire damages Owatonna home

A duplex in Owatonna was badly damaged by fire Thursday afternoon, but two people reportedly inside escaped without injury. The call came in shortly before 3 p.m., sending firefighters to 247 E. Fremont St. The house is divided into two living units; initial reports of two people in the upstairs...
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. “In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said. According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene, officers were told that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Victim and suspect identified in Rice County homicide

MORRISTOWN, Minn. - A death in Rice County is now being called a homicide. The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the 100 block of 2nd Street SE in Morristown around 12:41 am on Tuesday. Deputies say they arrived to find Cody Vernon Kolstad, 33, outside a home and saying a person was badly injured inside.
winonaradio.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Fire Near Fremont

FREEMONT TWP., Minn. (KWNO)-Five area fire agencies responded to a blaze that broke out near Fremont Wednesday. The fire happened on 29,000 block of County Rd. 29. The Winona County Sheriff’s Office says no injuries were reported but several sheds were damaged by the flames. Lewiston fire led the...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester businessman dies after motorcycle crash

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester businessman Joel Bigelow died Friday from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash, his family confirmed. According to Bigelow's obituary, posted by Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, Bigelow was involved in a crash near Wasioja, Minnesota. Bigelow was well-known in SE Minnesota for founding Bigelow Homes in...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Dealing cocaine sends Rochester man to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Dealing cocaine is sending a Rochester man to prison. Abdirahman Mohamed Sufi, 29, was arrested in May 2020 and charged with five drug-related felonies. Rochester police accused Sufi of selling a total of 16.82 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant. Court documents state the drug sales happened in August and September of 2019.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man fatally shot his housemate in the head

A man has been charged with fatally shooting his housemate in the head at their home in Morristown, Minnesota. The Rice County Sheriff's Office identified the victim of the early Tuesday morning shooting as 41-year-old Brian Daniel Stoeckel. The suspect, 32-year-old Cody Vernon Kolstad, has been charged with second-degree murder.
MORRISTOWN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Autistic Rochester Teenager Reported Missing

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The public is being asked to contact police if they know the whereabouts of a missing Rochester teenager. The father of 17-year-old Caden Olson contacted police Monday night to report his son was not at home and had indicated he was planning to go to Texas to see his mother. The father says he hasn’t seen his mother for 9 years.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy