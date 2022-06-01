ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriden, CT

Carpetbagger Charge in the 5th Just Diminishes the Campaign

By Chris Powell
ctexaminer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut’s 5th Congressional District, encompassing the northwest part of the state, running from Danbury north to Waterbury with eastward extensions to New Britain and Meriden, is generally considered the state’s most politically competitive. So one might think that it would generate the most intelligent and issue-oriented campaigns....

ctexaminer.com

Comments / 1

Related
POLITICO

‘Corrupt Democrat!’: Insults fly in GOP gov debate

TGIF, Illinois. Have a safe weekend and thank you for reading Playbook. Subscribing is free but it means a million that you do it. A much-anticipated debate between all six GOP candidates for governor served up plenty of entertainment. They argued, talked over each other, and hurled the worst kind...
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Viewpoint: Predicting midterms with historical data

Despite being the cause of endless speculation and news coverage, midterm elections are one of the most predictable events in American politics. This holds particularly true in the House of Representatives, where the president’s party has lost seats in 17 of the last 19 midterm elections. Most of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Ansonia, CT
Meriden, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Manchester, CT
State
Virginia State
Meriden, CT
Elections
Meriden, CT
Education
State
Utah State
City
New Britain, CT
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis signs K-12 ‘Victims of Communism’ bill while railing against college-campus communists

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law Monday a measure creating a “Victims of Communism Day” at Florida’s public schools, though much of the discussion centered around what state officials believe to be a rise in communist sympathies at Florida’s college campuses. The bill in question, HB 395, establishes ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida’s public […] The post DeSantis signs K-12 ‘Victims of Communism’ bill while railing against college-campus communists appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Surging Republican Senate candidate responds to Trump, GOP and past controversial tweets

If it’s Friday… President Biden delivers remarks at 3:00 pm ET urging states to use unspent Covid relief funds on police and crime prevention… Jan. 6 committee subpoenas GOP congressmen, including Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy… NBC’s Benjy Sarlin looks at the baby-formula shortage… And we’re four days away from the primaries in Idaho, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oregon and Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Logan
Person
Mitt Romney
Washington Examiner

Trump at ‘all-time high’ in 2024 betting, swamps Biden

Gamblers are betting the farm that former President Donald Trump will enter the 2024 race and win. The betting aggregator Smarkets told Secrets that the money backing Trump is the highest yet in the 2024 race. “Donald Trump is increasingly likely to be elected president in 2024, after hitting an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Carpetbagger#Democratic#Democrats#Republican
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney goes to DEFCON 1 in war with Trump

Escalating her war of words with former President Donald Trump to DEFCON 1, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said Sunday that his challenge to the 2020 election results poses the greatest threat to American democracy ever. The top Republican on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots said, “Only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Trump's track record on endorsements so far verges on astonishing

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich provides his analysis of the primaries and called for a "unified party" going into November on Tuesday's "Hannity." NEWT GINGRICH: Remember that it's very, very likely now that Mehmet Oz is going to win in Pennsylvania and he was endorsed by Trump. So the president overall, President Trump overall has a very good track record. Look, I want to say I was for Perdue. And as you know, I'm very deeply for Jake Evans in the sixth District. But the fact is that Governor Kemp, to his credit, put together a very powerful campaign, used all the weapons that a sitting governor has to raise an amazing amount of money spent about two and a half months demolishing Perdue as a candidate, with Perdue not having the money to counter it. And Kemp is going to win a significant victory. And I think we ought to be honest about it. That's the only major defeat that Trump is going to have tonight. And overall, Trump's track record so far verges on astonishing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Washington Examiner

Midterm Memo: Palin raises money for Trump while seeking open Alaska House seat

On at least 10 occasions spanning late May, Sarah Palin lent her name to former President Donald Trump and his extensive digital fundraising operation. The former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican nominee for vice president is tight with Trump. And close political allies, such as Palin and the 45th president, often do favors for each other — particularly the kind that involves resource accumulation. In that regard, there’s nothing unusual or, really, newsworthy about Palin signing email fundraising appeals for Save America, Trump’s political action committee, and Make America Great Again PAC, his affiliated super PAC.
ALASKA STATE
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in Connecticut

According to the US Census Bureau, Connecticut is the 29th most populous state in America, with a population of 3.6 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Constitution State home.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy