SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are searching for an alleged burglar they say returned to the scene of his crime to rob a Spalding County convenience store a second time. Spalding County deputies say an unidentified man burglarized a convenience store in the 3000 block of Macon Road on Wednesday. They say he came back the very next day and did the same thing.

SPALDING COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO