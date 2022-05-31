Do you think your exhaust manifold has sustained damage? A cracked manifold causes side effects within your car or truck, so keep a lookout for these signs your vehicle’s exhaust manifold is damaged.

What Does an Exhaust Manifold Do?

Before we get into the symptoms of a damaged manifold, what exactly does an exhaust manifold do? While driving, your vehicle’s engine produces toxic fumes. The exhaust manifold has the vital job of collecting and funneling those fumes to the catalytic converter.

The catalytic converter then cleans and releases the fumes, making them safer for the environment. Clearly, the exhaust manifold has a crucial job, but how do you know when it has issues?

Signs Your Exhaust Manifold Is Damaged

It’s not uncommon for an exhaust manifold to crack or have a leaky gasket that allows fumes to escape. If you’ve noticed any of the following signs in your car, they could be due to your exhaust manifold.

Burning Odor

Do you smell burning rubber while you’re driving? Although the gaskets of exhaust manifolds don’t include rubber materials, they do smell like burning rubber when overheated.

A damaged manifold won’t transfer the exhaust fumes and heat they carry as well, leading to gasket damage that can result in a nasty odor. Open your hood and see if you smell burning rubber or any other strange smells. If you do, check your manifold.

Strange Noises

You can smell a damaged exhaust manifold, and you can probably hear it too. If you notice a whistling, whooshing, or clicking sound, it could be due to fumes released from a leaky exhaust manifold.

These sounds are easier to hear when your engine is cold, so shut off the engine, open the hood, and keep your ears open for any strange noises.

Loss of Acceleration

A loss of acceleration is a typical symptom of a cracked exhaust manifold or loose gasket. Performance problems are a more long-term effect of a damaged exhaust manifold. If you’ve noticed that you have to push down harder on your pedal to reach the next gear, you’ll want to check your manifold.

Sometimes, a cracked or leaking manifold can cause a sudden loss of power in the middle of driving. So if you think the odd sound or smell of a damaged manifold isn’t a big deal, think again. It could put you in grave danger on the road.

Higher Fuel Consumption

Another side effect of a malfunctioning exhaust manifold is your car burning more fuel than usual. When the exhaust manifold isn’t as pressurized as it should be, your vehicle burns more gas. This makes a dent in your wallet.

If you think a new exhaust manifold is too expensive, consider the money you’ll save at the gas pumps thanks to the better efficiency of a new manifold.

Now you know the signs your vehicle’s exhaust manifold is damaged. If you think your manifold may be leaking fumes, keep your eyes, ears, and nose open for the common symptoms!