ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dry morning ahead of possible showers in the afternoon

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZc9o_0fwwP2gm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KQ3t_0fwwP2gm00
Your weather forecast for Wednesday 00:57

MIAMI - A dry start this Wednesday, but later on showers and storms develop around midday, this afternoon and evening with the potential for some heavy downpours.

Thursday we will see another round of scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. And then our weather this Friday into Saturday will all depend on what happens in the Tropics.

Wednesday marks the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and it is already an active start as the CBS4 team is busy tracking the remnants of Agatha.

The Hurricane Center says there is a high chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or Tropical storm over the next 3 to 5 days as it gradually lifts Northeastward into the Northwestern Caribbean Sea, Southeastern Gulf of Mexico and crosses the Florida Peninsula.

The first name on the Atlantic Hurricane Season list is Alex.

Regardless of whether this disturbance becomes a Depression or Tropical Storm, all the moisture associated with this system is forecast to move in our general direction increasing the chance for heavy rain and flooding Friday into Saturday.

There is not a defined low at this time and hence the forecast models are not in agreement and there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the track and intensity.

The European model forecasts the potential for it to move towards the Gulf and West coast of Florida while the GFS American model is forecasting the possibility of it moving across the Caribbean and Florida straits.

For now, we will likely see heavy rain and the potential for flooding Friday into Saturday. On Sunday we expect gradual improvement.

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Tropical rain on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing increased rain chances in Central Florida, thanks to a tropical system headed our way. Tropical moisture will continue to build in from the south from late Friday into Saturday. Expect rain chances to be up to 80% on Saturday. [LIVE RADAR: Track tropical...
ORLANDO, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Tropical storm warnings for parts of Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As of 11 p.m. from the National Hurricane Center tropical storm watches remain in effect for parts of Manatee and all of Sarasota Counties. That hasn’t changed. What has changed is a tropical storm warning is now in effect for Charlotte County southward through the Florida Keys. Top winds remain at 35 mph with some higher gusts around the center of the storm which is now just north of the Yucatan peninsula in the SE Gulf of Mexico.
SARASOTA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Atlantic Hurricane Season#Tropical Depression#Caribbean#Gulf Of Mexico#Tropics#The Hurricane Center#Northeastward#European#Gfs American
WSVN-TV

Storm causes travel nightmare in South Florida

(WSVN) - The storm has caused a travel nightmare for several South Florida airports. All day Friday there have been reports of flight cancellations and delays. At Miami International Airport, there has been 43 canceled arrivals and canceled departures. There are currently no delays. Meanwhile, at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport,...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Click10.com

Weather leads to delays, cancellations at South Florida airports

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – As a tropical system heads toward South Florida, weather has been blamed for numerous flight delays and cancellations at South Florida airports. Numerous people were spotted sleeping on the floor of Miami International Airport Friday morning as they were waiting to find out when they could be rebooked onto a flight.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Distribution centers hand out sandbags ahead of tropical system in Miami

MIAMI - As South Floridians prepare for tropical rains, City of Miami officials have set up sandbag distribution sites to help residents with flood mitigation.City and county officials have been preparing for days for the potential flooding caused by heavy rain in a short period of time. The South Water Management District began releasing hundreds of billions of gallons of water from canals to help with drainage. In the City of Miami, two sandbag distribution sites were set up for residents. Residents can pick up sandbags from Grapeland Park, as well as the Little Haiti Soccer Park through 7:30 pm Friday. Each vehicle is allowed to have up to 12 bags. "Last time we had so much water, we had water go into my garage and I want to protect my home," said Peggy Jimenez, who went to the Grapeland Park site. "No matter where you come from City of Miami, across the town, we're open to everyone. We're trying to fill up as many cars as we can," said Drolin Celestin, Manager of Little Haiti Soccer Park. 
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

It's the First Day of Hurricane Season and Mother Nature's Not Wasting Any Time

It's officially the first day of hurricane season, and the tropics have certainly gotten the memo. Not only have authorities issued multiple flood advisories for most of Miami-Dade and Broward counties in the past week, but the National Weather Service (NWS) announced on Twitter yesterday that a "large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop" in the Gulf of Mexico, and that South Florida can expect to feel some of its effects by the end of the week. Forecasters give it a 70 percent chance of developing, with South Florida already in its expected path.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

What’s closing because of the weather this weekend?

All Broward County campgrounds, rental halls, shelters, natural areas, marinas, and water parks as well as Deerfield Island will be closed to the public on Saturday, June 4, 2022, due to potential high winds and flooding from Tropical Cyclone One. Check Broward County tropical storm updates here. The city of...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Gradual development continues towards Florida

The current path from a weather disturbance that will soon become a tropical depression may interrupt weekend plans in Sebastian, Florida. The disturbance is from the remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a storm that fizzled out Wednesday. Still, an area of low pressure carrying the hurricane’s remnants will merge where it could drift eastward and make its way across the state and into Sebastian.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

Biggest hurricane impacts by area in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — As a hurricane approaches the shores of Brevard, Volusia, and Flagler counties the biggest impacts are: Storm surges, tornados, beach erosion and coastal flooding. Storm surge is the abnormal rise of water along the coast as a storm makes its way onshore. If a storm surge...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy